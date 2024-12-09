Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WTC race: With SA taking top spot in the table, pressure on India

BySomshuvra Laha
Dec 09, 2024 09:04 PM IST

A 3-1 finish in the ongoing series against Australia should put India in the final for a third time in a row

Kolkata: South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 109 runs in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) to win the two-match series 2-0 on Monday and as a result moved up to No.1 on the ICC World Test Championship table with 63.33 percentage points. Placed second are Australia with 60.71 percentage points, followed by India (57.29%) in the aftermath of their defeat at Adelaide. It makes the race to Lord’s next year largely a three-team affair as England and New Zealand are no longer in contention while Sri Lanka and Pakistan must stretch themselves and then depend on other results to make the cut.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka in the second Test on Monday. (AP)
South Africa beat Sri Lanka in the second Test on Monday. (AP)

South Africa’s ascent was almost unnoticed, and now they have the highest probability of making it to the final given they only need to win one of their next two Tests against Pakistan. Even if Pakistan manage to level the series 1-1, South Africa can still finish No.2. A 2-0 finish however will seal South Africa’s place. The equations get complicated if South Africa draw both their Tests to finish on 58.33% and Australia win at least three of their next five Tests (they play Sri Lanka next). A 0-1 defeat to Pakistan however will leave South Africa hoping on Australia winning maximum two of their remaining five Tests, or India finishing 2-2 in the current series.

Winning both Tests in Sri Lanka is far more difficult than it seems on paper for Australia. Which is why the onus is on them to win at least two of the next three Tests against India to cement a final berth. A second-place finish is on the cards if Australia draw this series 2-2 and lose 0-2 in Sri Lanka, pushing India to third.

How can India qualify?

Two wins and a draw should push India to 60.53% and at least a second place, behind South Africa. A 3-2 win would give India 58.77%, meaning Australia will have to win both Tests against Sri Lanka to surpass India. No other result would suffice for them.

However, if India were to lose 2-3, they would finish on 53.51 and risk slipping to fourth behind Sri Lanka. For India to qualify from that position would require South Africa to lose both Tests to Pakistan and Australia drawing at least one Test in Sri Lanka or levelling the series 1-1.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On