Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks silence on being snubbed from India's Asia Cup squad: 'When my time comes...'

Left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal finally broke his silence on being snubbed from India's squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 edition, saying these calls are all in the hands of the selectors and he can't do anything apart from working hard and controlling the controllables. When the squad for the eight-team tournament was announced by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, there was a loud hue and cry about the youngster not being picked despite being one of the most promising batters going around. Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks silence on being not picked for India's Asia Cup squad. (AFP)

Shubman Gill made his way back into the squad and was drafted in as vice captain. The 25-year-old's inclusion also led to Sanju Samson dropping down the batting order. However, fans were not pleased with Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer's exclusion.

Jaiswal has played 23 T20Is so far, scoring 723 runs at an average of 36.15 with a strike rate of 164.31. The left-handed opening batter also had a respectable IPL 2025 campaign, scoring 559 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 159.71.

“I don't think about. It's all in the hands of selectors. The decisions are taken according to the team combination. I will do whatever I can,” said Yashasvi during a conversation with Mashable India.

"When my time comes, things will fall into place. I just want to keep working on myself and keep working hard," he added.

‘I always had the belief’

Yashasvi, who has become the settled opener for India in Tests, also stated that he has always believed in himself, saying he always knew that he would make it big in international cricket.

“I always had the belief that I would do something big. I will never stop. I will just keep working hard,” said Jaiswal.

During the same conversation, Jaiswal also spoke about scoring a century in front of his parents on the England tour, and he deemed the feat as “truly special” in his life.

“My ultimate dream is to make the team win the World Cup. The T20 World Cup win in 2024 was truly special for me. We got such a good welcome in India when we came back home,” said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal will next be seen in action in the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, beginning October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.