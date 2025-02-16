Yashasvi Jaiswal's Champions Trophy reserve spot in doubt as star's 'old injury' strikes back

Mumbai incurred a major blow on Sunday as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was ruled out of their Ranji Trophy semifinal game against Vidarbha at Jamtha in Nagpur, which will begin on Monday. But in a subsequent setback for the India star, the injury put doubt on his Champions Trophy reserve spot. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal attends a training session ahead of the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack(AP)

According to a report in the Times of India, Jaiswal incurred an ankle pain and hence will now be travelling to Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) centre of excellence in Bengaluru for further medical treatment and evaluation.

"Jaiswal has been ruled out of the Ranji Trophy semifinals clash as he is suffering from a left ankle pain. He fielded in Mumbai's practice session today at Nagpur, but looked uncomfortable while batting in the nets. It is an old injury which has recurred. He has to leave for the BCCI's Centre of excellence tomorrow to start his recovery process," a source told the newspaper.

The injury further implied that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee might be forced to pick another batter as a non-travelling reserve for Champions Trophy. Earlier last month, Jaiswal was named in the provisional 15-member India squad for the ICC tournament as a back-up opener and was handed his ODI debut in Nagpur in the home ODI series opener against England on February 6. However, he was later dropped to the reserves list as India decided to add another spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, to the final squad for the Champions Trophy.

Mumbai to not pick Jaiswal's replacement

The report further said that Mumbai selectors, who added Jaiswal as the 18th member in the squad for the Ranji Trophy semifinal match, are unlikely to pick a replacement. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who suffered a niggle in the wrist during Mumbai's quarterfinal tie against Haryana earlier this week, is fit for the semifinal game.