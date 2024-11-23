Yashasvi Jaiswal dares Marnus Labuschagne to run him out, stands outside crease in audacious move during Perth Test

The opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in Perth has been a captivating affair, with India seizing control on Day 2 thanks to a record-breaking opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. After a disappointing duck in the first innings, Jaiswal bounced back in spectacular fashion, making a significant contribution to India's dominant position in the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal tempts Marnus Labuschagne to take a direct hit(X)

Jaiswal and Rahul's partnership, which surpassed the 100-run mark, not only gave India the perfect start to their second innings but also put the Australian bowlers under pressure. Both openers reached their half-centuries with ease, leaving India in a commanding position with a lead crossing 200 runs. The pair’s unbroken stand has been a testament to their resilience, particularly after India’s earlier collapse in the first innings, when they were bundled out for just 150 runs.

While the Indian batters were in control, a lighter moment occurred between Jaiswal and Australian star Marnus Labuschagne that added some levity to the contest. As Jaiswal was returning to his crease on the non-striker’s end, Labuschagne attempted a cheeky fake throw to the stumps, hoping to provoke a reaction.

But Jaiswal, unfazed by the trickery, responded with a smile and a laugh, prompting a similar reaction from Labuschagne. The Indian batter decided to not get inside the crease, instead deciding to stand just outside the line, daring Labuschagne to hit the stump. The duo went back and forth, tempting the other to go for the dismissal.

Watch:

As India push towards a victory in the first Test, Jaiswals's response under pressure to the challenge has been one of maturity, showing his adaptability in international cricket. His impressive knock, alongside Rahul, who remains unbeaten on 63, has placed Australia firmly on the back foot.

For Australia, the situation is increasingly precarious. Despite some incisive bowling in the first innings, which saw India’s batting lineup falter, their own batting woes in the first innings—when they were bowled out for just 104—have left them with a significant deficit to overcome. With India in control, Australia will need a monumental effort from their batting line-up, led by Labuschagne, to claw their way back into the contest and keep their hopes alive in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With India’s lead growing and Australia’s backs against the wall, the pressure is mounting on the hosts as they seek to prevent India from seizing an early advantage in the series.