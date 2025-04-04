Yashasvi Jaiswal kicked Ajinkya Rahane's bag in anger, felt targeted in untenable relation with Mumbai captain: Report

It is not easy for any other cricketing aspect in India to grab headlines when the IPL is going on. But so shocking was rising India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's move to quit Mumbai and join Goa for the next domestic season, which continues to be a major talking point among fans. Jaiswal requested for an NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association to turn up for Goa, which has earned the rights to compete in the Elite Group from the 25-26 season. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane

Jaiswal said the move was because Goa offered him captaincy. "Goa has thrown me a new opportunity, and it has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India, and whenever I'm not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to take them deep into the tournament," Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

Fair enough but why the rush to get captaincy exposure? It's not like he's in line for a leadership role in Team India. Even in the IPL, Jaiswal has little chance of Rajasthan Royals as Sanju Samson has been their primo supremo for quite some time, and when he was not available, RR gave the captaincy band to Riyan Parag.

Generally, players leave a heavyweight like Mumbai when they are at the twilight of their careers or are not quite able to break into their XI regularly. For Jaiswal, neither held in merit. Then why?

Jaiswal kicked Rahane's kit bag, had a fall out with Mumbai coach and selectors

According to an India Today report, all was not well between Jaiswal and the Mumbai team management, especially captain Ajinkya Rahane. The report claimed Jaiswal kicked captain Rahane's kit back after a Ranji Trophy match and J&K at the BKC ground. It happened after "Mumbai coach Omkar Salvi and Rahane questioned Jaiswal's commitment, and it left the young opener fuming."

This was not the first time Jaiswal had been at a crossroads with Rahane. In the Duleep Trophy final between South Zone and West Zone, WZ captain Rahane famously sent off Jaiswal for continuously sledging an opposition batter. Jaiswal was sledging South Zone batter Ravi Teja and even after repeated warnings from the umpire, he did not stop. Rahane felt he was crossing the line and gave the marching orders to his young teammate.

The report added that Jaiswal was not pleased by the constant scrutiny over his limited appearance for Mumbai in the last couple of years since he graduated into India's regular Test opener.

Jaiswal and India captain Rohit Sharma made themselves available for an important group fixture of the Ranji Trophy and J&K after the BCCI made it mandatory for all centrally contracted Indian cricketers to play domestic cricket whenever not on national duties. In that match, Jaiswal failed to score in both the innings, and Mumbai suffered a shock defeat to J&K.

Although Mumbai qualified for the semi-finals, Jaiswal reportedly left the squad and travelled back home on the eve of the match against Vidarbha. After Mumbai lost, chief selector Sanjay Patil gave a strong reaction: "Whenever all the internationals were made to play domestic cricket, they merely participated in these games instead of being involved. The legacy of Mumbai cricket – especially when it comes to international stars’ involvement in Mumbai cricket – was not at all seen and it needs to be fixed," he told Sportstar.

According to India Today, the statement was the last straw between Jaiswal and Mumbai team management's untenable relationship.