Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave Mumbai for Goa for upcoming domestic season; writes to MCA seeking NOC

India and Mumbai opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is pondering a move to Goa for the upcoming domestic season. The left-handed batter has emailed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to make the switch. Sources within the MCA confirmed to Hindustan Times on Wednesday that the 23-year-old has indeed asked for permission. Yashasvi Jaiswal is all but done with Mumbai cricket for now(AFP)

However, the reason behind Jaiswal's decision has not been revealed. "Yes, we have received a request from Yashasvi seeking an NOC. We have received mail from him expressing his desire to move to Goa for the upcoming domestic season," the source said.

When asked why Jaiswal requested to move over, the source refrained from revealing more details, saying the youngster cited "personal" reasons. If the MCA gives the nod to Yashasvi, then the left-hander will join the likes of Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad to represent Goa in their careers.

Jaiswal recently played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir. This came after the BCCI issued a diktat for every centrally-contracted player, making it mandatory to play domestic cricket. Against Jammu and Kashmir, Jaiswal registered scores of 4 and 26. It must be mentioned that Jaiswal has been representing Mumbai since his U19 days.

Jaiswal first came to public notice after registering a double century for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His consistent performances in the domestic circuit led to his earning a Test call-up, and since then, he has not looked back.

Sources within Goa Cricket Association also confirmed Jaiswal moving to Goa. "Yes, we have decided to rope him in. The paperwork remains but we are excited to have him around as the rest of the squad members can learn from his experience."

When asked whether Jaiswal will be captaining Goa, the source remained tight-lipped, saying, "There is a lot of time to decide on it. Let the paperwork be done first."

Jaiswal has cemented his place in the Indian Test team as a regular opening batter. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 1-3, Jaiswal was one of the standout performers, scoring 391 runs at an average of 43.44. He also scored a century in the series opener in Perth.

Jaiswal's Mumbai journey

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in the 2018-19 season. He played for the state against Chhattisgarh. In the 2021–22 season, Jaiswal played a pivotal role by scoring three consecutive centuries during Mumbai’s journey to the final. He had also become the youngest double centurion in List A cricket when he scored 203 runs against Jharkhand in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Jaiswal's underwhelming returns in IPL 2025

Jaiswal, who the Rajasthan Royals retained for INR 18 crore, has failed to get going in the upcoming 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the three matches, Jaiswal has registered scores of 1, 29 and 4, aggregating 34 runs.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed ninth in the IPL standings with 2 points from 3 matches. The franchise will next square off against Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 5.