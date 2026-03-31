Yashasvi Jaiswal likened to Virat Kohli after playing second-fiddle to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘Keep ego aside’
Former India opener Aakash Chopra highlights maturity and a team-first approach in Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten knock against CSK.
Former India opener Aakash Chopra praised Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his composed and mature innings against Chennai Super Kings, drawing comparisons with batting great Virat Kohli. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted Jaiswal’s ability to prioritise the team’s needs over personal milestones, a trait often associated with Kohli’s game awareness.
“Yashasvi Jaiswal showed a lot of maturity. He allowed the hitting to be done from the other end. We saw glimpses of Virat Kohli in him, that one needs to look at the larger picture, keep the ego aside, and not compete with the batter at the other end,” Chopra said.
“The team needs to win, and if it’s possible to go as a red-inker, do that. Red-inker means a star against your name, which means unbeaten. Whoever has a star against his name more times, especially in a run chase, becomes a superstar. Yashasvi Jaiswal drove the game carefully. That was excellent,” he added.
Also Read: BCCI receives urgent appeal to fly Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to England after gulf between him and Yashasvi Jaiswal evident
The left-hander remained unbeaten in Rajasthan Royals’ chase against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, anchoring the innings by scoring 38 runs off 36 balls. At the same time, his partner, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, took on the attacking role.
Jaiswal’s knock stood out not just for the runs scored but for the temperament he displayed. By rotating strike and maintaining composure, he ensured continuity in the innings without unnecessary risks, allowing the team to stay on track.
Comparisons with Virat Kohli
The comparison with Virat Kohli underscores the youngster’s growing stature in Indian cricket, particularly in terms of mental strength and situational awareness. Chopra emphasised that recognising when to step back and let the partner dominate is a sign of cricketing intelligence.
With performances like these, Jaiswal continues to establish himself as a dependable top-order batter, showcasing not just strokeplay but also the ability to adapt qualities that could define his long-term success at the highest level.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Sports Desk
At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.Read More