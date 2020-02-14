e-paper
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s damaged Player Of The Series trophy fixed

Jaiswal had won the covered player of the series award for scoring 400 runs, including an unbeaten hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal of the global showpiece.

cricket Updated: Feb 14, 2020 10:09 IST
PTI
PTI
Mumbai
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India (PTI)
         

Star of India’s under-19 World Cup campaign, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Player of the Series trophy, which had suffered damages during transit, has been fixed. Jaiswal had won the covered player of the series award for scoring 400 runs, including an unbeaten hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal of the global showpiece.

“The said trophy suffered damage during transit, but we have now fixed it. Such things happen during travel,” a source close to Jaiswal told PTI on late Thursday night.

Jaiswal was also the top run scorer for India in the final which they lost to eventual champions Bangladesh via DLS method.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

