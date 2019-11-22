Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten ton helps India U19 to 9 wicket win over Afghanistan

cricket

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 23:08 IST

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten century to help India colts start their Under-19 World Cup preparations in style, registering a comprehensive nine-wicket win against Afghanistan to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series in Lucknow on Friday. Mumbaikar Jaiswal, 17, who has already been among runs this season, including a record-breaking 154-ball 203 in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game last month against Jharkhand at Bengaluru, cracked a 83-ball 108 with the help of 16 fours and four sixes as India romped home in 27.4 overs while chasing 173, at the Ekana B ground here.

In fact, Afghanistan’s small total didn’t look achievable as easily as it was achieved, especially on a track where the ball was skidding on a two-paced pitch in the first innings. But left-hander Jaiswal made things look easy for the ‘visitors’ (Afghanistan are the hosts in their adopted town of Lucknow), punishing left-arm seamer Fazal Haq Farooqui for 52 runs in just six overs and chinaman bowler Noor Ahmad, who conceded 50 runs and took a wicket in 7.4 overs.

Jaiswal, who also scored two centuries and equal number of half centuries in the domestic season so far, started cautiously, getting off the mark in the second over. But thereafter he remained unstoppable while adding 95-runs for the first wicket with Arjun Azad. He completed his 50 runs in just 39 deliveries.

Even though he was given a life while on 78 -- Afghanistan keeper Mohammad Ishaq dropped a half-chance off pacer Abdul Rehman Rehmani -- a gutsy Jaiswal looked ruthless against the slower bowlers, smashing Noor for 22 runs in an over soon after hitting Fazal for 18 runs in an over. Azad (29, 44b, 5x4) remained the only wicket to fall for India -- the opener was caught by Ishaq off Noor for 29. Tilak Varma wrapped things up with an unbeaten 29.

Even before showing his might with the willow, Jaiswal also excelled with his leg breaks, bagging 2/18. He along with two other spinners, Atharva Ankoolekar and Ravi Bishnoi, kept Afghanistan in check after being sent to bat first in a match which started at 8.30am.

Left-arm seamer Akash Singh didn’t allow the Afghan batsmen to free their arms, pushing them on the back-foot with his quicker ones along with fellow pacer Kartik Tyagi, who finished with 2/34. Both Ankoolekar and Bishnoi bagged three wickets each as the ‘hosts’ made only 171 in 47.1 overs.

Opener Sediqullah Atal (32, 44b, 3x4, 1x6), Abdul Rehman Rehmani (30, 51b, x24, 2x6) and Rahmanullah Zadran (29, 37b, 4x4) tried to rescue the Afghan innings but the team kept losing wickets on regular intervals after losing opener Farhan Zakhail (12) for 43 in 8.5 overs.

The two teams face each other in the second ODI on Sunday.

BRIEF SCORES

Afghanistan 171 in 47.1 overs (S Atal 32, AR Rehmani 30, R Zadran 29, A Ankoolekar 3/26, R Bishnoi 3/36, Y Jaiswal 2/18, K Tyagi 2/34) lost to India 172/1 in 27.4 overs (A Jaiswal 108*, A Azad 29, T Varma 29*).