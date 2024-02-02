Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 2nd century in 6th Test, reaches landmark with a six as India tire out England

Yashasvi Jaiswal made amends for his dismissal in the 80s in the previous Test, scoring a brilliant century in the second match of the series against England. Displaying a solid batting effort against the English spinners and fending off a tough challenge from veteran pacer James Anderson, Jaiswal secured his second Test century in 151 deliveries. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after reaching his half century(REUTERS)

His first three-figure score had come in his debut Test last year in July, where he scored 171 against the West Indies.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

India made a cautious start after expectedly opting to bat; the opener pair of Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal, both of whom were guilty of throwing their wickets away in Hyderabad, put only 40 runs in the first 16 overs. However, following Rohit's dismissal by debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir for 14, Jaiswal gradually accelerated his run-scoring.

Barely using the sweep shot, Jaiswal predominantly relied on the cut shot to find the boundaries, guiding India's innings with patience and precision.

Jaiswal showed great precision and patience as he methodically built his innings. By the final stages of the morning session, he had notched up a composed fifty; and even as the players returned for the afternoon session, Jaiswal's focus remained unwavering as he seamlessly transitioned into a more aggressive phase of his innings.

Despite a few minor communication lapses with Shreyas Iyer between the wickets, Jaiswal remained focused on his batting. In the 42nd over, he showcased his attacking intent by confidently stepping down the track to Joe Root, dispatching the ball over the boundary ropes for a resounding six.

This bold stroke signalled Jaiswal's determination to dominate the opposition, particularly against a bowler who had posed significant challenges to the Indian team in the previous Test.

In the subsequent overs, Jaiswal's strokeplay reached new heights as he hammered three consecutive boundaries off Tom Hartley, rapidly propelling himself into the 80s.

Despite being dismissed at this stage in the previous Test, Jaiswal showed no signs of hesitancy as he continued his attacking approach against the English bowlers. He rotated the strike almost at will, and eventually reached his century in the 49th over of the innings.

It was a moment of brilliance from Jaiswal as he reached the coveted three-figure mark, lofting a delivery over long-on against Hartley for a sensational six. The importance of the moment was evident for Jaiswal as he removed his helmet, raised his arms in triumph, and blew a kiss towards his headgear, celebrating a remarkable achievement in style.