Yashasvi Jaiswal sparks injury concern after taking sharp catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell, replaced by Axar on field

Yashasvi Jaiswal, on Friday, sparked another injury concern for the Indian team management, moments after picking a sharp catch at gully to dismiss Daryll Mitchell, which was India's first wicket on Day 3 of the opening Test of the three-match series against New Zealand. Jaiswal was replaced by Axar Patel on the field. Yashasvi Jaiswal suffered a finger injury

It happened in final delivery of the 55th over of the innings, which was the fifth over of the day, when Mitchell edged the length delivery, outside off, from Mohammed Siraj straight towards gully. The New Zealand batter looked to punch it through point for a second consecutive boundary in the over, but got a thick outside edge and Jaiswal made no mistake in completing a sharp catch.

However, he was immediately seen shaking his fingers and grimacing in pain. India captain Rohit Sharma walked up to him to ask if he was okay, but Jaiswal clutched his fingers, before he made his way out of the field for some medical attention. He was replaced by Axar on the field, while Sarfaraz Khan took his position in the slip cordon.

Rishabh Pant not to take field on Day 3

This was India's second injury concern in the match, where they were folded for just 46 in the opening innings, their lowest-ever score at home and third-lowest overall. Earlier on Day 1, Pant had injured his knee while wicketkeeping. He was immediately attended by the physio before being helped out of the field. Dhruv Jurel stepped up in his position for the remainder of the day.

Rohit later told the media that it was the same knee where he underwent surgery in 2023 following a car crash. "Unfortunately, the knee. The ball went and hit straight on his knee cap, the leg which he had surgery on. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on it. The muscles are bit tender at this point of time. It's a precautionary measure," Rohit said in the press conference.

Pant did not take the field on Day 3 as BCCI shared an update saying: "The Medical Team is monitoring his progress."