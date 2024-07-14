13 runs off 1 ball: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes world record vs Zimbabwe; Sikandar Raza exacts revenge in same over

Making his presence felt in the ongoing series against hosts Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winner Yashasvi Jaiswal played a scintillating knock in the penultimate clash to set up a comfortable win over Sikandar Raza's men on Saturday. A day after Shubman Gill and Co. hammered Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 3-1 lead over the hosts, India squared off against Raza and Co. in the fifth and final T20I of the series. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a world record in the 5th T20I against Sikandar Raza's men(AP-Sony Sports)

Giving India an unbelievable start in the first over, opener Jaiswal kickstarted the innings with a handsome six off Zimbabwe skipper Raza. Spinner Raza bowled a full toss, and Jaiswal cleared the deep square leg with a powerful strike to get the maximum results. Gifting India a free hit, Raza had overstepped on the first ball of the contest. Cashing in on the opportunity, Jaiswal smoked another six as India scored 13 runs off just one legal delivery.

13 runs off 1 ball: Jaiswal smashes world record vs Zimbabwe

For the record, opener Jaiswal became the first player to score 12 runs off the first legal delivery of a men's game in the shortest format. Though Jaiswal gave India a dream start in the first over, spinner Raza made amends in the same over to stage Zimbabwe's comeback. Exacting revenge on the on-song Indian opener, Raza cleaned up Jaiswal on the fourth ball of the first over. Raza also gave Jaiswal a fiery send-off following the breakthrough in the 5th T20I at the Harare Sports Club.

Jaiswal played a brilliant knock of 93 off 53 balls in India's ten-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the 4th T20I at the same venue. After losing Jaiswal for cheap in the 5th T20I, Shubman's India also parted ways with power-hitter Abhishek Sharma (14) in the third over. Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani got the important wicket of skipper Gill (13) in the fourth over as India were reduced to 40-3 inside the powerplay.

