Yashasvi Jaiswal's snub from India's Asia Cup squad angers R Ashwin: ‘Not fair… to bring Shubman Gill in, you…’

When one watches Yashasvi Jaiswal bat in Tests, one cannot stop thinking about his pure ability and how perfect a fit he would be in T20s. The effortless way in which he plays his shots makes Jaiswal a force to reckon with in every format of the game. Hence, it is no surprise that everyone is stunned by his omission from India's Asia Cup squad. Jaiswal is a part of the reserves list for the eight-team tournament; however, he failed to make the main squad as Shubman Gill was brought back into the team as the vice-captain. Yashasvi Jaiswal ignored for Asia Cup as Shubman Gill gets the nod ahead of him. (AP)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was shocked by the call taken by the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar. He said there was no basis for the young Mumbai opener to be dropped, considering he was also the back-up opener in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Jaiswal has played 23 T20Is for India so far, scoring 723 runs at a strike rate of 164.31. His last T20I came in July 2024 against Sri Lanka, coincidentally the same series in which Shubman Gill also played his last T20I for India before being picked for the Asia Cup.

The selectors managed Gill and Jaiswal's workload, asking the duo to stay fit and be available for the Tests. This was the first time that every player was available for selection in T20Is, and Gill got the nod ahead of Jaiswal.

“See, I understand that selection is a thankless job. Leaving somebody out, telling someone they are dropped, it is not an easy thing. You have to speak to the players, you have to go through the sadness. I just hope Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal were given a call, and they were told the reasons behind not being picked,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

“Genuinely, I understand Shubman Gill's selection. He is also the vice-captain. He has scored a lot of runs for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He has credentials to be picked in the T20I setup,” he added.

Ashwin scrutinised Ajit Agarkar and the rest of the selection committee, saying Jaiswal was part of the T20 World Cup squad, so how could he be shown the door? The former India spinner also raised questions about Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the squad.

“When you have Yashasvi Jaiswal as the third opener in the T20 World Cup 2024, to remove someone from the World Cup squad and bring in Shubman Gill. I mean, it's okay, I am happy for Shubman, but I'm very sad for both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer. It is just not fair to these two kids,” said Ashwin.

‘Sanju Samson is not going to play’

Ashwin went one step further, saying that with Gill's inclusion, there is no chance that Sanju Samson will retain his place in the playing XI. There is strong merit to Ashwin's remark, as in the press conference, Agarkar confirmed that Sanju Samson only played as an opener, as Gill and Jaiswal were unavailable for selection in T20Is.

The former India spinner, who represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, said the obsession with making one player the captain in all three formats needs to stop.

“Jaiswal has also been in some fine form. Maybe they are thinking of Shubman Gill as the leader for the future. Maybe he can be the all-format captain. But it is not necessary to have the same captain in all formats,” said Ashwin.

“What is sadder is that you have announced Gill as the vice-captain, so Sanju Samson's place is also under threat. Sanju is not going to play. Shubman Gill will play, and he will open the batting,” he added.