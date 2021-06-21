‘Yoga adds years to your life’: Sehwag, Raina & others from Indian cricket fraternity celebrate International Yoga Day

As the world celebrates the 7th International Yoga Day, people from the Indian cricket fraternity came up with social media posts elaborating the benefits of yoga and inspired others to include the same in their daily routine. June 21 marks the International Day of Yoga (IDY) and this year, the theme of the occasion is ‘Yoga for Wellness’, and will focus on practising it for physical and mental well-being.

On this occasion, former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Monday said that meditation is one of the remarkable gifts given by India to the rest of the world.

“Standing on my own altar. The poses are my Prayers. Yoga and meditation is one of the most remarkable gift given by India to the rest of the world. Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga,” tweeted Sehwag.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also posted a photo of himself doing Yoga and he captioned the post on Twitter as: “Yoga adds years to your life, and life to your years. Wishing you a very happy #InternationalDayOfYoga.”

Yoga adds years to your life , and life to your years.



Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina wrote, “On this #InternationalDayOfYoga let’s indulge in the harmony of nature, uniting the mind & body, thoughts & actions. It’s a reminder for all of us to include yoga in our everyday routine & involve the younger generations too for a holistic approach to health & well-being.”

Former Indian bowlers - Venkatesh Prasad and Venkatesh Prasad also performed Yoga aasanas and shared the glimpses with the fans.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that yoga became a source of inner strength among people amid the Covid pandemic, adding that yoga became a medium to transform negativity into creativity.

"Yoga shows us the road from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we have infinite solutions within ourselves. We are the biggest source of energy in the universe," PM said as he addressed the nation on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day.

(With ANI Inputs)