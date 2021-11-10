Home / Cricket / Yorkshire suspend coach Andrew Gale for historical tweet
cricket

Yorkshire suspend coach Andrew Gale for historical tweet

Yorkshire, which has been rocked by allegations of institutional racism at the club made by former player Azeem Rafiq, added that director of cricket Martyn Moxon was absent from work due to a "stress-related illness". 
Yorkshire Vikings' Andrew Gale in action&nbsp;(Action Images)
Yorkshire Vikings' Andrew Gale in action (Action Images)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Yorkshire have suspended coach Andrew Gale as part of an investigation into a tweet he sent in 2010, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yorkshire, which has been rocked by allegations of institutional racism at the club made by former player Azeem Rafiq, added that director of cricket Martyn Moxon was absent from work due to a "stress-related illness".

"We can confirm that Andrew Gale, Yorkshire First XI Coach, is currently suspended pending a disciplinary hearing following an historic tweet," Yorkshire said in a statement.

The Jewish News reported that Gale, then club captain, sent a tweet containing an anti-Semitic slur. Gale told the Jewish News he was “completely unaware” of the offensive nature of the term when he sent the message, which was deleted soon after it was posted.

Yorkshire also confirmed that the club had shared a copy of the report looking into the allegations made by Rafiq with England's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out