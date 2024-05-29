'...you are leading to division in team': Gambhir's words that reverberated in Shah Rukh Khan's ears on rejoining KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) 10-year wait for their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title ended this year as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final and won the trophy on Sunday. An emotional celebration from the players, the coaching staff and the team's owners followed KKR's win at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Shahrukh Khan could be seen hugging the players and congratulating them and then doing a lap of honour around the ground to thank the KKR fans.(KKR-X)

Among those who featured prominently in the celebrations was Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, who owns KKR along with fellow actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta. Khan could be seen hugging the players and congratulating them and then doing a lap of honour around the ground to thank the KKR fans. He also managed to get his hands on the trophy and took photos with the members of the coaching staff, including mentor and former captain Gautam Gambhir. This was Gambhir's first year back with the team, with KKR's previous titles coming during his captaincy in 2012 and 2014.

Khan posted an emotional note in an Instagram post where he hailed the efforts of the players and the staff. "I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either…but together we manage most of them. That’s what @KKRiders stood for. Simply being together," he said in his post “Beyond the ability and guidance of @gautamgambhir55 (Gautam Gambhir... the earnestness of Chandu (KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit), the love of abhisheknayar (assistant coach Abhishek Nayar) & leadership of @shreyasiyer96 (captain Shreyas Iyer)... the dedication of Tendo (assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate), @bharathi__arun (bowling coach Bharat Arun) @1crowey (spin bowling coach Carl Crowe) & @leamonnathan (analyst Nathan Leamon)... this team is built on no hierarchy just pure respect for collaboration.”

'Happy and thankful for each and every KKR fan'

Khan then revealed Gambhir's vision that he said every played aligned with. "GG said if u can’t support a single vision as a team….u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old. The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team….but a proof of each player being the best for the team," he said.

"Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don’t let the dancing stop! Also, so happy and thankful for each and every KKR fan and I hope all around the world youngsters learn that Tough times don’t last.... Finally Tough and Happy teams do! Korbo... Lorbo.. Jeetbo... Always. See u all at the stadia in 2025."

Shah Rukh, who was hospitalised last week in Ahmedabad after suffering from a heat stroke after attending an IPL match of his team at the Narendra Modi Stadium, was ecstatic after KKR won IPL 2024.

During Sunday's finale at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium, the actor appeared in a mask almost throughout the match, but took it off as the team was one run away from clinching the coveted title.

He was accompanied at the final by his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

KKR, co-owned by couple Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, won its first IPL final in 2012 and then in 2014.