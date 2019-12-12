cricket

Australia’s David Warner indulged in a heated exchange with New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee on Day 1 of the first Test between the two teams at Perth. The incident took place in the 7th over of the match when the Kiwi seamer was bowling to Aussie opener Rory Burns, while Warner was at the non-striker’s end. As soon as Southee pitched the ball, Burns played a defensive shot, and the ball got back into Southee’s hands.

The Kiwi pacer grabbed the ball immediately and took a shy at the stumps. The ball hit Burns’ left hand. Southee started walking back for his run-up, unapologetic about the incident, as Warner complained to the umpire.

Then Warner exchanged words with Southee, and argued that Burns was barely outside the crease and the throw was not required. Here’s how the conversation went:

Southee: “He was out (of his crease).”

Warner: “It hit his hand.”

Southee: “Well he’s in front of the wicket.”

Warner: “Mate, c’mon. You’re supposed to be Mr Nice Guy.”

Umpire Aleem Dar and Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson calmed things down in the middle to ensure the situation does not escalate further. Burns was eventually dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme for 9. Later, Warner was caught and bowled by left-arm pacer Neil Wagner.

Meanwhile, Australia have fielded the same playing XI for the third Test in a row. Skipper Tim Paine confirmed on Wednesday that the playing XI, which featured in the demolition of Pakistan in the two-match Test series, will also play against the Black Caps in Perth.

“We’ve been playing some really good cricket, happy with the way it’s going so we’re trying to get a consistent team together and as I touched on after Adelaide, the great thing is we’ve got guys that are performing really well,” Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.