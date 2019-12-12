e-paper
Home / Cricket

‘You are supposed to be Mr. nice guy’: David Warner lashes out at Tim Southee - Watch

Australia vs New Zealand: New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee threw a ball back at the Australian opener Rory Burns, which prompted an angry

cricket Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
David Warner and Tim Southee.
David Warner and Tim Southee.(Screenshot/Facebook)
         

Australia’s David Warner indulged in a heated exchange with New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee on Day 1 of the first Test between the two teams at Perth. The incident took place in the 7th over of the match when the Kiwi seamer was bowling to Aussie opener Rory Burns, while Warner was at the non-striker’s end. As soon as Southee pitched the ball, Burns played a defensive shot, and the ball got back into Southee’s hands.

Also read:  Virat Kohli breaks into top 10 in T20I Rankings after Wankhede show

The Kiwi pacer grabbed the ball immediately and took a shy at the stumps. The ball hit Burns’ left hand. Southee started walking back for his run-up, unapologetic about the incident, as Warner complained to the umpire.

Then Warner exchanged words with Southee, and argued that Burns was barely outside the crease and the throw was not required. Here’s how the conversation went:

Southee: “He was out (of his crease).”

Warner: “It hit his hand.”

Southee: “Well he’s in front of the wicket.”

Warner: “Mate, c’mon. You’re supposed to be Mr Nice Guy.”

Umpire Aleem Dar and Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson calmed things down in the middle to ensure the situation does not escalate further. Burns was eventually dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme for 9. Later, Warner was caught and bowled by left-arm pacer Neil Wagner.

Also read: ‘Seeing you in the stands inspired me’ - KL Rahul to ‘best friend’ Hardik Pandya - WATCH

Meanwhile, Australia have fielded the same playing XI for the third Test in a row. Skipper Tim Paine confirmed on Wednesday that the playing XI, which featured in the demolition of Pakistan in the two-match Test series, will also play against the Black Caps in Perth.

“We’ve been playing some really good cricket, happy with the way it’s going so we’re trying to get a consistent team together and as I touched on after Adelaide, the great thing is we’ve got guys that are performing really well,” Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

cricket news