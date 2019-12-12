India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli breaks into top 10 in T20I Rankings after Wankhede show

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli broke into top 10 in the ICC T20I Rankings after a spectacular show in the T20I series against West Indies. The right-handed batsman smashed an unbeaten 94 in the first T20I to help his side chase down the mammoth total of 207 in Hyderabad. In the decider on Wednesday, the right-handed batsman hammered 71 not out in just 29 balls with the help of 7 sixes and 4 fours, to help his side reach 240/3 in 20 overs.

Kohli was awarded the man of the series for his performance. On the back of his spectacular show, the Indian captain jumped up five spots in ICC T20I Rankings to reach the 10th position.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who also scored a half century in the first T20I, and then smashed 91 runs in 56 balls at Wankhede, also gained three spots to reach 6th position in the Rankings.

Rohit Sharma, who failed to get going in the first two matches, hammered 71 runs in 34 balls in Mumbai, to showcase signs of form in the shortest format. But despite a spectacular showing, he lost one spot to drop down to 9th position in the rankings.

The 32-year-old, who is the first Indian to hit 400 sixes in international cricket, scored 94 runs in the three T20Is against Kieron Pollard’s men.

Both Rohit and Kohli are leading run-scorers in T20Is, currently tied at 2,633 runs each. The Indian skipper has accumulated these runs in 75 matches (70 innings) at an average of 52.66. Rohit, on the other hand, needed 104 matches (96 innings) to score the same number of runs at an average of 32.10.

