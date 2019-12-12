e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Cricket

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli combine to script unique record in Mumbai T20I

Rohit Sharma (71) and KL Rahul (91) laid the launching pad and then captain Virat Kohli (70 not out) took off towards the back end of the match.

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(HT Collage)
         

After India sealed the series win against West Indies in Mumbai, opening batsman KL Rahul conceded that there was a concerted plan to go hard up front once India were asked to bat first. This new approach yielded rich dividends as India’s all-out approach smashed the West Indies bowling attack and the hosts ended with 240 after 20 overs.

“It’s obvious that our batting first record hasn’t been that great. Today was a great opportunity and very happy that it came off. This will give a lot of confidence and now know what to do batting first. Each game will be important and a learning lesson for us before the World Cup,” Rahul said after the match.

Rohit Sharma (71) and KL Rahul (91) laid the launching pad and then captain Virat Kohli (70 not out) took off towards the back end of the match. In the process, the innings became the first instance of three batsmen making 70-plus scores in a T20I Innings. Not only this, it was also the first such instance in all T20 matches.

“We had spoken a lot (about batting first and winning). It was about going out there and executing. I was in the zone and I carried on. Told KL, he needs to bat long and hold one end,”captain Virat Kohli said after the match.

“I think two guys in the middle with clarity and the way Rahul and Rohit played today was the key today. Batting first, we have been too tight and hesitant, but this pitch allowed us to play freely. It was a good lesson for us and now we need to remember it. Depends on what pitch and ground you are playing on (whether scoring more boundaries is a must). You don’t really feel the pressure when you have 20-25 runs on the board. Playing the World Cup in Australia, we will have to figure out how big the boundaries are,” he further added.

