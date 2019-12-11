India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to achieve massive T20I milestone

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his already illustrious cap on Wednesday. After being asked to bat first in the 3rd T20I against West Indies, Kohli came out to the middle following the fall of Rohit Sharma in the 12th over. The right-handed batsman needed just six runs to reach 1,000 runs at home in the shortest format. He reached the milestone in the 14th over with a six off Hayden Walsh.

Doing so, Kohli became the first Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. The only two other cricketers, who have done so are New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (1430) and Colin Munro (1000).

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India a fiery start, as they stitched a 131-run partnership for the first wicket.

Rohit was dismissed for 71 in 34 balls after he handed away a catch to Hayden Walsh at deep midwicket. Rishabh Pant was promoted up the order at no. 3 position, but he was dismissed for a duck on the 2nd ball after his slog hit was picked up by Kieron Pollard at long-off.

Kohli hammered his highest T20I score of 94* in the first T20I to help his side chase down the mammoth total of 208. But a eight-wicket defeat in the 2nd T20I has levelled the series. With the series to be decided on Wednesday, the skipper hoped for an improved showing in all the three departments - batting, bowling and fielding. India made two changes in the team, dropping Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal for Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.