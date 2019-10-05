‘You are, where you belong,’ Gautam Gambhir lauds Rohit Sharma’s second ton in first Test

cricket

Rohit Sharma has turned heads with his spectacular display in the first Test match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. He scored back to back centuries in the Test to become the first batsmen in the history of the game to hit tons in both innings while opening for the first time in Tests. Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday lauded Rohit Sharma in a series of tweets after the right-handed batsman smashed his second hundred in the ongoing Test match.

‘Take a bow @ImRo45. Eventually you are, where you belong to !,” Gambhir tweeted.

Take a bow🙇‍♀️@ImRo45 Eventually you are, where you belong to ! 👏👌 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 5, 2019

The former Indian cricketer termed Rohit’s second hundred as a ‘festive one plus one offer’.

Looks like this festive season Rolls Royce @ImRo45 is dealing in 1 plus 1 offer!!! 176 in first innings and now 127 in second!!! Come on Sharma jee, time for some Diwali bonuses in Pune and Ranchi?,” Gambhir tweeted.

Some of the tweets have been deleted since.

Earlier in the day, Rohit became the second Indian opener to score two centuries in both the innings of a Test match.

He achieved the feat on day four of the first Test match in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit scored 127 runs in the second innings of the first Test. He had scored 176 runs in the first innings.

