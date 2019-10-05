e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

‘You are, where you belong,’ Gautam Gambhir lauds Rohit Sharma’s second ton in first Test

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday lauded Rohit Sharma in a series of tweets after the right-handed batsman smashed his second hundred in the ongoing Test match.

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Gambhir lavishes praise on Rohit Sharma.
Gambhir lavishes praise on Rohit Sharma.(PTI/HT)
         

Rohit Sharma has turned heads with his spectacular display in the first Test match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. He scored back to back centuries in the Test to become the first batsmen in the history of the game to hit tons in both innings while opening for the first time in Tests. Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday lauded Rohit Sharma in a series of tweets after the right-handed batsman smashed his second hundred in the ongoing Test match.

READ | Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag

‘Take a bow @ImRo45. Eventually you are, where you belong to !,” Gambhir tweeted.

 

The former Indian cricketer termed Rohit’s second hundred as a ‘festive one plus one offer’.

Looks like this festive season Rolls Royce @ImRo45 is dealing in 1 plus 1 offer!!! 176 in first innings and now 127 in second!!! Come on Sharma jee, time for some Diwali bonuses in Pune and Ranchi?,” Gambhir tweeted.

Some of the tweets have been deleted since.

READ | Hardik Pandya undergoes successful back surgery in London

Earlier in the day, Rohit became the second Indian opener to score two centuries in both the innings of a Test match.

He achieved the feat on day four of the first Test match in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit scored 127 runs in the second innings of the first Test. He had scored 176 runs in the first innings.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 19:01 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
Oct 05, 2019 20:39 IST
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
Oct 05, 2019 19:13 IST
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
Oct 05, 2019 18:41 IST
Found present when each of her six kin died, Kerala woman held after 17-yrs
Found present when each of her six kin died, Kerala woman held after 17-yrs
Oct 05, 2019 20:41 IST
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:36 IST
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Oct 05, 2019 19:24 IST
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Oct 05, 2019 20:04 IST
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Oct 05, 2019 16:20 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket