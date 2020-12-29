‘You could’ve easily nicknamed him Mr 360’: Dale Steyn names batsman who can emulate AB de Villiers

cricket

Legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn believes Glenn Maxwell would have been called Mr 360 degrees had AB de Villiers not been as prolific. Steyn is sharing the dressing room with Maxwell as they are both playing for the Melbourne Stars in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League.

“When it comes to T20, you very rarely get guys that strike it as cleanly as he does. He’s very smart, too, the way he goes about it. You talk about guys like AB de Villiers being a 360 (degree) player but ‘Maxi’ is up there, too. It’s just a nickname that AB’s earned because he plays like that, but had AB not been around you could’ve easily nicknamed someone like Maxi ‘Mr 360’ because he’s got that capability of taking you down in areas you don’t want the ball to go,” Dale Steyn said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

He also compared Maxwell’s wrists with former India opener Virender Sehwag and said how he has the ability to open the blade of the bat and hit a six over point.

“He’s got strong wrists. There are not many players that can hit you for six over point; Sehwag was someone that could open the blade like that. (Maxwell is) very clever because the next ball he could flick you over the deep square, so as a bowler you’re always guessing what he’s up to,” Steyn added.

Dale Steyn started his campaign in the on going season of the Big Bash League on Friday when he came out to play for the Melbourne Stars against the Adelaide Strikers. Stars captain Glenn Maxwell won the toss and opted to field first.

Steyn was handed the ball in the second over and the veteran paceman started his spell with a dot ball. What was to follow is something that Steyn wouldn’t have imagined. Strikers’ in form opening batsman Jake Weatherald tore into the Protea star, bludgeoning him over long off for back to back sixes as Steyn was guilty of over pitching the ball.

The onslaught would continue as the southpaw hit two more boundaries to take runs off Steyn’s first five delivery. Here was a legend, made to look like a schoolboy by an in form batsman. What could Steyn do to earn back his confidence. Well, when you have been at the top of your game for more than a decade you know how to stand back after a few blows.

Steyn ran in full steam for the last delivery and adjusted his line and length both. A good length ball on middle stump. Weatherald gave it the full swing of his bat again and this time failed to connect. Maxwell was waiting eagerly at mid on and completed an easy catch.