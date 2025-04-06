'You don't leave Mumbai': Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'Goa' move lambasted, asked to focus on 'playing all 3 formats for India'

India's left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal surprised one and all by switching from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming domestic season. The youngster wrote an email to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) seeking a No-Objection Certificate to switch to Goa. The 23-year-old has been granted permission and will no longer be seen in Mumbai's colours. However, former India batter Wasim Jaffer is not pleased with Jaiswal's decision, saying it is 'surprising and shocking' to say the least. Wasim Jaffer is not pleased with Yashasvi Jaiswal's decision to switch from Mumbai to Goa(ANI)

Jaffer believes one can consider switching from Mumbai once they are 34-35 years old, but it is rare for someone to think about moving out when they are this young. For the uninitiated, even Jaffer had left Mumbai for Vidarbha during his playing days, but this move came towards the last stretch of his career.

Jaiswal last played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir, scoring 4 and 26. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo 'Timeout', Jaffer said Jaiswal should focus on playing all three formats for India, not the premier red-ball competition in India's domestic cricket.

"I was surprised and shocked for him to go and play for Goa. First of all, whatever Goa was offering him, you don't leave Mumbai especially at this age, it's okay if somebody is 34-35 and then you want to go out," said Jaffer.

"I'm actually surprised. First of all, he shouldn't be looking at playing in the Ranji Trophy. He should be looking to play for India in all three formats. That should be his focus," he added.

Earlier, MCA secretary Abhay Hadap confirmed to Hindustan Times that Jaiswal has been granted an NOC to move to Goa. Earlier, while speaking to Indian Express, Jaiswal revealed that Goa offered him a leadership role, which drew him to make the move.

Jaiswal finds form

In the IPL 2025 fixture against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals batter Jaiswal found some form, scoring 67 runs off 45 balls with the help of 3 fours and 5 sixes. His knock was crucial in Rajasthan Royals, posting 205/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

Rajasthan Royals won the match by 50 runs as Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana broke the back of Punjab Kings' chase.

Speaking about Jaiswal's knock, Jaffer said that the left-handed batter was looking to hit the ball really hard. He also praised Punjab Kings' bowlers for maintaining their line and lengths against Jaiswal.

"Well, it didn't look like he was finding his form because he's still looking to hit the ball really hard, hit five sixes and three fours. He's got a high boundary rate but still played a lot of dot balls. I thought the Punjab Kings bowlers bowled really well," said Jaffer.

In the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, Jaiswal has recorded scores of 1,29,4 and 67, aggregating 101 runs in four matches.