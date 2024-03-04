Ravindra Jadeja's mind-games that outclassed former Australia batter: 'You guys think…'

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin revealed how India's Ravindra Jadeja made life difficult for him as a batter by putting some serious doubts in his mind. Jadeja has been a strong pillar for India with both bat and ball in the past decade. The flamboyant all-rounder has worked on his game over the years to stay consistent, however, his bowling approach remains almost the same - bowling straight lines. With the same approach, he managed to trouble Haddin during their battles on the field. Ravindra Jadeja has been in terrific form for India in the ongoing Test series against England

Haddin, who played 66 Test for Australia, recalled a conversation he had with Jadeja where he asked him about his bowling approach.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Jadeja was always a really interesting one to talk to after a Test series. Because all the spinners would go over and say, 'What, are you undercutting the ball? Are you going over the top?'. He goes, 'I just bowl at the stump.' And you go, 'Nah nah nah, what else you do?' " Haddin said on the Willow Talk podcast.

The Indian star stunned Haddin with his reply as he shared how the batters get outclassed on straight deliveries.

"He goes, 'I bowl at the stump, the wicket will do it. You guys think it's going to do something'. 'What about the straight one?' He goes, 'Sometimes it goes straight.'"

The veteran Australia wicketkeeper batter said after the chat when the two faced each he was in second thoughts while playing Jadeja as he managed to cast doubts in his mind.

"And you're out there batting, you think, 'Is this the one that goes straight?'. You talk to him afterwards, you go, 'What did you do with that one?'. He goes, 'I just put on the stumps, and that was the one that skid' " he added.

Jadeja against Australia

Jadeja enjoys a brilliant record against Australia in red-ball cricket with 89 scalps from 17 matches, including five five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, the all-rounder has been in terrific form in the ongoing Test series against England with both bat and ball. He has scored a century and a fifty as his presence has strengthened the middle-order which lacks inexperience. With the ball, he has bagged 17 wickets in three matches which includes a five-wicket haul.

Jadeja will be next seen in action against England in the fifth and final Test match against England in Dharamsala.