'You have not seen Shami bowling...': India legend points key improvement in India pacer after fifer vs NZ in World Cup

Mohammed Shami received his first start of the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup, featuring in India's playing XI against New Zealand, in Dharamshala on Sunday. The veteran pacer repaid captain Rohit Sharma's faith with a stunning five-wicket haul in the first innings. He was in such form that he took a wicket in his first ball itself. Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry.(REUTERS)

The match began with India removing New Zealand's opening pair with ease, as Mohammed Siraj removed Devon Conway for a nine-ball duck. Meanwhile, Shami struck in the ninth over to remove Will Young (17), with New Zealand reeling at 19/2. But the Kiwis fought back as Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell built a strong partnership. It was Shami, who came to India's rescue in the 34th over, removing Ravindra. In the third delivery of the over, Shami angled his ball into the pads, which Ravindra directed straight to long-on for a catch, departing for 75 off 87 balls, and New Zealand standing at 178/3.

After Ravindra's departure, the Black Caps slowly began to crumble. At one point, it looked like they would reach a 300-plus total with ease. Mitchell remained unbeaten until the final over, but he failed to find a suitable partner, as Tom Latham (5), Glenn Phillips (23) and Mark Chapman (6) departed easily. Then Shami once again struck in the 48th over, taking the wickets of Mitchell Santner (1) and Matt Henry (0).

Seeing that his star pacer was in hot form, Rohit gave the final over responsibility to Shami, who again repaid his captain's faith. First, he removed Mitchell in the fifth ball, for 130 off 127 balls. Then in the final delivery of the innings, Lockie Ferguson (1) was run out as New Zealand were bowled out for 273 in 50 overs.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, India legend Zaheer Khan raved about Shami, and also pointed out his improvement in a key area. "It is the same thing we have been seeing for years, he has not done anything different. Kept it wicket to wicket, hit the deck hard, saw those variations little bit at the back end, which is the improved area," he said.

"You have not seen Shami bowling so consistently at the backend, with so much clarity. I think he was very clear today with the plans and execution. He was just focussing on bowling those yorkers, rolling the fingers over and backing himself with the seam of deliveries. He kept it very simple," he further added.

The 2011 World Cup winner was also asked to sum-up Shami's seam position in word, to which he simply replied, "One word to describe Shami's seam position is phenomenal."

In the 2019 World Cup, India faced New Zealand in the semi-final, but Shami was benched in favour of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The match stretched to the reserve day due to rain and New Zealand won by 18 runs, eventually losing to England in the final.

