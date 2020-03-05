e-paper
You have seen more of India than me: Harbhajan Singh to Jonty Rhodes

You have seen more of India than me: Harbhajan Singh to Jonty Rhodes

cricket Updated: Mar 05, 2020 18:17 IST
New Delhi
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Jonty Rhodes has seen more of India than him, asking the former South Africa batsman to take him along next time.

Rhodes is on a vacation in the country with his family. The legendary fielder has been sharing a lot of it on social media.

On Wednesday, Rhodes, 48, posted a picture of his taking a dip in the Ganges at Rishikesh, in Dehradun.

“Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual,” he tweeted.

Harbhajan replied: “You have seen more india thn me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga. next time take me along.”

 

Rhodes and Harbhajan have worked together at Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians where the latter was a fielding coach when Harbhajan played for them.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

