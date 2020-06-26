‘You should be hungry to be no. 1 in the right way’: Hardik Pandya reveals Virat Kohli’s advice

cricket

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma - the three Indian cricketers are regarded as some of the best batsmen and cricketing minds in the modern era. Their constant hunger for runs and desire for victories make them fierce competitors, and every opposition team are wary of the threat the three pose whenever they are in the middle. But what makes Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit so successful? India allrounder Hardika Pandya gives an explanation.

On Thursday, Pandya interacted with U-19 players of Baroda Cricket Association, in which he recalled a recent conversation he had with skipper Virat Kohli. “Just two days ago, I was speaking to Virat. I asked him ‘what is the reason for your success?’ Pandya said in a video uploaded on Youtube by Sports Tak.

“He replied back ‘your attitude is fine, everything is fine, just you have to keep one thing in mind to reach and have that level of consistency. You should have great hunger to be the no. 1 in the right way. Not by pushing anyone down. By your own hard work and on your own merit, to become the no. 1 should be your goal’,” Pandya further said.

“Now I know how why Virat is so consistent. Players like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni - they don’t like being at no. 2. At the same time, if these players come 2nd, they don’t mind that either.

“They want to be no. 1, but their greatness is such that if they come at 2nd place, they have no problems. They will re-start the process of hardwork to be the no.1,” the allrounder said.

“You have strive to be the best. If you’re a bowler, you have to be the best. If you’re training, then you have to be eager to train. In life, you need to compete with yourself,” Pandya signed off.