'You were trying to break my leg': Rohit Sharma blown away by 'inswing yorkers' in Champions Trophy nets ahead of opener

The Indian team participated in two training sessions in Dubai in preparation for their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, slated to be played on Thursday. India captain Rohit Sharma, who roared back to form with a knock of 119 in the second ODI against England, also looked sharp, practising late cuts and delicate touch shots. However, one particular bowler troubled him during his net session on Monday, a video of which went viral. India's captain Rohit Sharma attends a practice session (AFP)

Following the training session, Rohit praised the local left-arm fast bowler Awais Ahmad, who troubled Rohit with 'inswinging yorkers.' The 37-year-old, who is aiming to become the third Indian captain to lift the Champions Trophy, went on to label Ahmad, who recently had a masterclass from veteran Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir' as a “class bowler.”

"Class bowler. Aap humare joota… pair todne ki kosish kar rahe the inswinging yorker maar ke. Badiya bhai badiya. Aap log humko yaha help kar rahe ho, bada acha laga, thank you (You were trying to break my leg. Great bowling. I'm grateful that you all helped us here in training)," Rohit said in the viral video.

Amir has troubled Rohit through their five international meetings in white-ball cricket. In the 2017 Champions Trophy final, he dismissed the Indian batter, who had managed just 43 runs in 75 balls against the left-armer in ODI cricket. In T20Is, Rohit has been dismissed by Amir twice in seven balls.

Rohit Sharma back in form

It was in the Champions Trophy, 12 years back, when Rohit was re-born. Having begun his career as a middle-order batter following his debut in 2007, Rohit was pushed to open in the 2013 Champions Trophy by then-skipper MS Dhoni, and the rest was history. Since then, the 37-year-old has smashed 9010 runs at 56.66 with 30 centuries.

Twelve years hence, Rohit, who is speculated to play his final ODI tournament for India, the India great will look to walk away from his cherished format with a high. There were concerns around his form in the leadup to the tournament, having secured a spell of 13 low scores, but he put the talks to bed with a scintillating 119 against England earlier this month.