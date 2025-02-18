Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'You were trying to break my leg': Rohit Sharma blown away by 'inswing yorkers' in Champions Trophy nets ahead of opener

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 18, 2025 02:28 PM IST

The bowler recently had a masterclass from veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir

The Indian team participated in two training sessions in Dubai in preparation for their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, slated to be played on Thursday. India captain Rohit Sharma, who roared back to form with a knock of 119 in the second ODI against England, also looked sharp, practising late cuts and delicate touch shots. However, one particular bowler troubled him during his net session on Monday, a video of which went viral.

India's captain Rohit Sharma attends a practice session (AFP)
India's captain Rohit Sharma attends a practice session (AFP)

Following the training session, Rohit praised the local left-arm fast bowler Awais Ahmad, who troubled Rohit with 'inswinging yorkers.' The 37-year-old, who is aiming to become the third Indian captain to lift the Champions Trophy, went on to label Ahmad, who recently had a masterclass from veteran Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir' as a “class bowler.”

"Class bowler. Aap humare joota… pair todne ki kosish kar rahe the inswinging yorker maar ke. Badiya bhai badiya. Aap log humko yaha help kar rahe ho, bada acha laga, thank you (You were trying to break my leg. Great bowling. I'm grateful that you all helped us here in training)," Rohit said in the viral video.

Amir has troubled Rohit through their five international meetings in white-ball cricket. In the 2017 Champions Trophy final, he dismissed the Indian batter, who had managed just 43 runs in 75 balls against the left-armer in ODI cricket. In T20Is, Rohit has been dismissed by Amir twice in seven balls.

Rohit Sharma back in form

It was in the Champions Trophy, 12 years back, when Rohit was re-born. Having begun his career as a middle-order batter following his debut in 2007, Rohit was pushed to open in the 2013 Champions Trophy by then-skipper MS Dhoni, and the rest was history. Since then, the 37-year-old has smashed 9010 runs at 56.66 with 30 centuries.

Twelve years hence, Rohit, who is speculated to play his final ODI tournament for India, the India great will look to walk away from his cherished format with a high. There were concerns around his form in the leadup to the tournament, having secured a spell of 13 low scores, but he put the talks to bed with a scintillating 119 against England earlier this month.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On