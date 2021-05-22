'You'd be naive to say otherwise': Mickey Arthur claims ball-tampering existed before 2018 Sandpapergate scandal

Former Australia and Pakistan cricket coach and current Sri Lanka cricket team coach Mickey Arthur believes that ball-tampering existed in cricket before the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal involving Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft. The ball-tampering incident that took place during the 3rd Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands led to Bancroft getting a nine-month suspension, while Smith and Warner faced a 12-month sanction.

Arthur believes that the 2018 scandal has led to players now being scared to try anything to alter the condition of the ball. He further added that balls are being checked more often now as well during the course of play.

Also read: 'Journey of survival': CSK's Balaji says 'recovering from Covid-19 is like experiencing episode of Man vs Wild'

“You’d be naive to say otherwise. You’d be naive to think teams hadn’t tried some sweets to sweeten up your saliva to give the ball a buff - teams were doing that," Arthur was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"[Now] I think everybody’s just a little bit on edge. I do think people are too scared to try anything. The ball is being checked numerous times in any game. Every couple of overs the ball goes to the umpire and he has a look at it," He further added.

Arthur further went on to add that he would like for the reverse swing to return to cricket as it is a form of art.

"I would like to see a reverse swing back in the game without a doubt. I think reverse swing is an incredible art. When a bowler gets it to go it’s an incredibly good skill.

"Obviously, we’re talking about getting the ball to go legally. It’s amazing to watch. There’s no better sight than when a fast bowler is running in and getting the ball to reverse at good pace,” he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON