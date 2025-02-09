Young kid can’t help but recreate iconic Shah Rukh Khan moment after Virat Kohli’s priceless gesture in IND vs ENG ODI

Batting maestro Virat Kohli returned to India's playing XI for the second ODI against England as his presence made the Cuttack crowd buzzing with energy to see him back in action. The former skipper missed the series opener due to a sore knee but got fit in time to get picked for the Cuttack clash, where he replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal in the XI. Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan.(X Image)

The 37-year-old made his presence felt with energetic efforts on the field as he also took a couple of crucial catches - Joe Root and Gus Atkinson.

He also shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan near the boundary line who was doing the ball boy duties. The young fan was mesmerised when Kohli shook his hands as an edited video went viral on social media where the kid's reaction was compared to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's from his blockbuster movie Om Shanti Om.

Kohli made a match-winning half-century when he last played an ODI at this venue against West Indies in 2019. However, he failed to replicate the same outing on Sunday and was dismissed for just 5. The star batter edged the ball behind the stumps to Jos Buttler off Adil Rashid's delivery.

Rohit Sharma returns to form with a majestic ton

However, Rohit Sharma returned to form with a blistering century and silenced the critics who were questioning his batting credentials. The swashbuckling opener smashed 119 runs off 90 balls, which was embellished with 12 fours and seven sixes. En route to his brilliant knock, Rohit also became the player with the second most sixes in ODIs.

The Indian skipper is now behind former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's tally, who, during his illustrious career, smashed 351 sixes in the ODIs.

Earlier, Ben Duckett and Joe Root both scored half-centuries to help England reach 304 all out in the second ODI.

Duckett blasted 65 off 56 balls, while Root contributed with 69. Liam Livingstone added 41, pushing England past the 300 mark. However, three run outs in the final two overs saw England bowled out for 304 in 49.5 overs.

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja impressed with figures of 3-35 from his 10 overs.