'You're not a newbie. Start winning games for India': Gambhir's stern message to Sanju Samson on T20 World Cup selection

It's taken him 10 years, but Sanju Samson is finally part of India's World Cup squad. After years of disappointment and being bogged down by a string of inconsistent returns, Samson realised his dream when he was among the 15 to book a ticket to the USA and West Indies. Samson has been rewarded for a brilliant performance in the IPL and his recent outings for India, which saw him score his maiden century in ODIs against South Africa last December. Besides, with Rishabh Pant having just come back from his long-injury layoff, India needed a backup wicketkeeper, and with Ishan Kishan out of the fray, who better than Samson to strike the hammer when the iron is hot? Gautam Gambhir is clear about his expectations from Sanju Samson (PTI)

Having said that, the T20 World Cup could be a make-or-break situation for Samson. If he flops, it could be the end of it all. But if he fires, the world will stand up and take notice, reckons Gautam Gambhir. The former India opener, with whom Samson started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders way back in 2012, believes his time is now, and wants to see the 29-year-old not only turn up but win matches for India. Gambhir feels Samson is experienced enough, and he needs to use all his pedigree to put on a show that everyone remembers.

"Now that you've gotten picked in the World Cup team, you have that opportunity—the kind that you need to make sure you start winning games for India if you get the chance. You have that experience of playing international cricket. You are not a newbie that you will wait any longer," Gambhir told SportsKeeda.

"You have tasted international cricket and you've done well in the IPL, and now you have the chance to play the World Cup. So, hopefully, Sanju shows the world what he is capable of at this stage. International cricket, that too in a stage like the World Cup, when you flourish, the whole world watches and takes note."

Samson's captaincy is reflecting on his batting, adds Gambhir

Samson has been in red-hot form for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. The recent slump of the franchise aside, Samson was instrumental in taking RR into the Playoffs by leading from the front, scoring 504 runs from 13 matches, including five half-centuries. He is currently sixth in the Orange Cap list behind Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Travis Head, Riyan Parag and Sai Sudarshan.

Gambhir looked back at the time when Samson had just emerged onto the scene. In 2012, when Gambhir, as captain, led KKR to their maiden IPL triumph, Samson was part of the squad but didn't play a game. Twelve years is a long time ago, but even then, it did not take Gambhir time to recognise Samson's potential. Gambhir recently confessed that letting Suryakumar Yadav go remains his only regret, but in hindsight, Samson possibly falls in the same bracket.

"Just the quality of a player. I don't need to see much. Five minutes are enough to figure out what kind of a player he is," Gambhir said. "Mentally, you always grow, and skill-wise as well. Otherwise, if you get stagnant, you won't be able to survive for too long. The good thing is be it fitness, power-hitting, keeping or captaincy… he has not put a foot wrong. Through captaincy, you start accessing, judging better, reading better. That is when you also become a better batter. I hope Samson's captaincy reflects on his batting at the T20 World Cup if he gets a chance."