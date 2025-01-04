‘You’ve got to feel for Virat Kohli’: Manjrekar dissects India star’s dismissal to Boland, points out ‘clear self-doubt’

Virat Kohli’s batting struggles continued as he once again failed to make an impact on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 Test match, in Sydney. On Saturday, Kohli fell for six off 12 balls, losing his wicket to Scott Boland. Receiving a back of a length delivery, Kohli ended up getting a big outside edge, which sent the ball flying to Steve Smith at second slip for a catch. This was also the fourth time in the ongoing series that Kohli has been dismissed by Boland. India's Virat Kohli walks off the ground after being dismissed by Australia's Scott Boland.(AFP)

Speaking on Star Sports, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out a change in Kohli’s batting technique, which could have contributed to his dismissal. “Lots of greats have gone through a rut, but not in the fashion where they've got out to one particular shot and the great has not been able to find a way. There's another quick point I want to make if you see that dismissal and you've got to feel for Virat Kohli. There were occasions when he was trying to leave balls outside the off on this occasion, after many years, Mark and Simon, you see that he's actually deep inside the batting crease,” he said.

Virat Kohli suffered from ‘clear self-doubt’: Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar also felt that Kohli’s form has been affected by ‘clear self-doubt’. “I mean, he's gone back and he's inside the batting crease. Now that is a very rare thing for Virat Kohli to do. You know, Virat Kohli loves getting outside the batting crease going forward. He's tried everything within his, you know, capabilities and on this occasion he tried being inside the batting crease, same result. What do you do? And Mark makes a good point about him now having clear self-doubt with what has happened and with the sameness of the end for every innings,” he added.

After bowling out Australia for 181 in the first innings, India reached 141/6 in their second innings at Stumps on Day 2, and lead by 145 runs. Meanwhile, Kohli finishes the series with 190 runs in five matches (nine innings) at an average of 23.75, and a ton.