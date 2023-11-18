‘…else they have no chance’: Yuvraj affirms Rohit and Co. favourites but warns India of AUS ‘big match temperament’

Team India have been enjoying a supreme run in the ongoing men's 50-over World Cup, having won all the matches they've played so far. The team has been clinical in all departments, which include fielding, the proof of which are the one-sided wins, which the team have secured in all the matches. Rohit Sharma and Co. did appear on backfoot in phases during the semifinal against New Zealand, but the massive 397/4 India piled on the board proved more than enough for the Black Caps, who lost the match by 70 runs. India captain Rohit Sharma takes a catch during a practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(AFP)

The team now awaits another stern test as they meet Pat Cummins' Australia in the finals, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Australia, who had a slow start to the World Cup, have seemed to find their mojo and will look to add a sixth world champion title under their name.

India's World Cup hero from the 2011 edition Yuvraj Singh feels India will be the favourites heading into the clash, justifying his answer by pointing at the show the unit has delivered during the campaign so far.

"Given how India's graph has been in the World Cup, I don't think they will perform badly. The only way India can lose this World Cup is through their mistakes. I feel they are high on confidence at the moment.

"Australia dominated the 2003 World Cup and although we played well and reached the final, Australia dominated us. This time, I feel India have dominated the tournament. Australia will need to play their best cricket in the final, or else they have no chance against India," said Yuvraj during an interview with Sports Today on Friday.

Yuvraj, however, was quick to remind of Australia's prowess, stating they have the temperament to perform in big games. "Australia know how to handle pressure. They have won the World Cup so many times. Even in the semifinal against South Africa, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc showed great composure as batters even when their specialist batters were all out. They win big matches because they have that big match temperament," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON