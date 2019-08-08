Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu to play T10 cricket in Abu Dhabi?

cricket

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:19 IST

Former India star Yuvraj Singh, who is currently playing for Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 League, could be a part of the upcoming season of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, which is set to begin in November. The organisers of the tournament, in an interview to The National, said that they are in touch with Yuvraj and his former India colleagues Ambati Rayudu and Irfan Pathan.

“We are very optimistic, and I think it is more about a number than willingness,” Shaji Ul Mulk, the chairman and founder of the tournament told The National. “Yuvraj has a certain expectation, and we can only afford so much, let us put it that way.”

Also read: Yuvraj’s team & others protest over unpaid wages in GLT20 - Report

“We are trying to bridge that gap, but the intention is very clear: he definitely wants to play. The same goes for other players who are retiring. There is an ongoing conversations, so we are pretty optimistic,” he further said.

The chairman further said that the marquee players have to decide on a number, after which it will be up to the clubs to decided if they wish to buy them. “Yuvraj or Ambati Rayudu, for example, will agree on a number, we will float that number to the team owners, then they have the choice. Usually, more than one team owner wants to have a name like Yuvraj, so then it goes to the draft, and it is up to the pick as to who gets him,” he said.

Also read: Former India spinner reveals details of biased umpiring on Pakistan tour

The tournament, this year, will be played between November 15 and November 24. The venue of the third season of T10 league has been shifted to Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi to from Sharjah, where first two seasons were played.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 16:50 IST