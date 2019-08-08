Former India spinner reveals details of biased umpiring on Pakistan tour

cricket

Former India spinner Maninder Singh has revealed details of biased umpiring during India’s tour to Pakistan in 1982-83, his debut series, where he was denied wickets by former Pakistani umpire Shakoor Rana. The left-arm spinner, who represented India in 35 Test matches, made the revelation in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

Maninder ended the series with just 3 wickets from five Test matches, not an ideal start to a Test career. But the tweaker said that it was something that he and the rest of the team was prepared for.

“Before the Pakistan tour we were told that relations are not very good between the countries. There was a proper class taken, telling us that when a decision goes against you, you have to keep quiet, because we don’t want to spoil diplomatic relations.

“I played five out of the six Tests, got only three wickets. Because it was their umpires, there was no chance of getting lbw, caught-behind, caught at silly point. Nothing. At one stage, I appealed for a catch at silly point against Saleem Malik, and late Shakoor Rana sahab said, “Aaja, aaja, ethe sirf bowled kar, ethe ohiyeo wicket milegi.” (Come back, you need to get batsmen bowled, that’s the only way you’ll get a dismissal here.), Maninder said.

Pakistan won the 6-match Test series 3-0.

Maninder Singh ended his career with 88 wickets in Test cricket. He has over 600 wickets to his name in first-class cricket and picked up 66 wickets in 59 ODIs for India.

