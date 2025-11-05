Yuvraj Singh, Chahal, Pujara, Dhawan and other greats shower Virat Kohli with 'King'-style wishes on his 37th birthday

Virat Kohli celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday, and the cricket fraternity flooded social media with heartfelt wishes for the Indian batting maestro. Tributes poured in from cricketers, celebrities, and supporters alike, honouring his remarkable achievements and unwavering passion that continue to inspire millions worldwide. The batting legend has earned immense admiration from teammates and opponents alike, known for the intensity and commitment he brings to the game. His professionalism and passion have helped him forge strong bonds across the cricketing world while cementing his place among the sport’s all-time greats. Virat Kohli has turned 37 on Wednesday.(AFP)

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh extended a royal birthday wish to Kohli, celebrating the Indian superstar in true “King” style.

“Once a King, always a King Happy birthday @imVkohli Sending you lots of love for a great year ahead. Stay blessed!” Yuvraj posted on X.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who flourished under Kohli's captaincy at RCB and the Indian team, also posted a note for his former skipper.

“To the man with fierce spirit, the heart that beats for every challenge, May you continue to inspire generations to come. God bless and Happy Birthday Virat bhaiya,” Chahal wrote.

Former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif also wished Kohli, whom they affectionately called, the true legend and hero of Indian cricket.

“King Kohli turns 37! @imVkohli Celebrating the incredible journey of Virat Kohli, a true legend of Indian cricket! Wishing him a year filled with more records, victories, and joy! #HappyBirthdayViratKohli,” Raina wrote on X.

“Happy birthday to the biggest chase master in world cricket.. A true india hero. @imVkohli,” Kaif said.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav also wished the superstar batter on his special day.

“Happy birthday @imVkohli …Have a great day and wishing you the best for the year ahead!” Pujara wrote on X.

“Happy Birthday, Virat Bhai Keep shining and inspiring always. @imVkohli,” Kuldeep wished.

Shikhar Dhawan also wished Virat Kohli on Instagram story.(Instagram)

Virat Kohli - A true legend across all three formats

The former Indian skipper has already retired from Test and T20I cricket, now focusing solely on ODIs at the international level. In 123 Test matches, Kohli amassed 9,230 runs at an impressive average of 46.85, including 30 centuries, 31 fifties, and a highest score of 254*, making him India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in the format. In T20Is, he accumulated 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate exceeding 137, with one century and 38 fifties — a record that cements him as one of India’s most dependable and prolific batters in the shortest format.

In the 50-over format, Kohli’s record stands unmatched. Across 305 ODIs, he has amassed 14,255 runs at an astonishing average of 57.71, including 51 centuries — the most by any player — and 75 half-centuries, with a career-best of 183. He currently ranks as the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history.