Yuvraj Singh drops perfect 'emoji' response to Sachin's '2007 ki yaad dilaa di' tweet on Bumrah's historic batting feat

The Edgbaston Test lost more overs on Day 2 than on the opening day, but nothing hampered India's intention in the rescheduled fifth Test against England as they remained in complete control. And while it was Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja who helped India take Day 1 honours with their respective knocks, it was was India skipper Jasprit Bumrah at helm on Day 2. He picked 3 for 55 as Bumrah rattled the England top order single-handedly to go 5 down at Stumps on Day 2, but much before his usual act, the captain handed Stuart Broad a nightmarish over as he smashed him for a world record-scripting 35 runs in an over. And Yuvraj Singh, who had pulled off a similar against Broad back in 2007, dropped the perfect emoji response to Sachin Tendulkar's epic tweet om Bumrah's feat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moments after Jadeja recorded his third Test century, Bumrah broke Brian Lara's 19-year-old record to, along with George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj, as he smashed 29 runs in Broad's 35-run over which included a wide and a no ball as well.

Watch: Kohli unhappy after umpire abruptly stops Shami in his bowling stride - ‘ball ke beech mein kaise rok sakta hai?’

While most rejoiced Bumrah's unthinkable feat, many an Indian fans recalled Yuvraj's 6 sixes against the same bowler in the World T20 clash in Durban back in 2007. And batting legend Sachin Tendulkar reacted with an epic tweet on similar lines. He had written, “Kya yeh Yuvi hai ya Bumrah!? 2007 ki yaad dilaa di.. @YUVSTRONG12 @Jaspritbumrah93b#ENGvIND”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's how Yuvraj reacted to Sachin's tweet…

Bumrah's historic feat helped India finish first innings with 416 runs on board. The India skipper then crumbled England's top order early in the game before Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked a wicket each to reduce England to five down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hosts, who are 1-2 down in the five-match Pataudi series, now trail by 332 runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON