'When you are keeping to spinners..': Yuvraj gives valuable wicketkeeping advice to Sheldon Jackson; KKR star reacts

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Sheldon Jackson enjoyed a fruitful outing behind the wickets during the opening game of the 2022 Indian Premier League against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 35-year-old Indian player helped the Knight Riders with a key breakthrough during the seventh over of the CSK innings, when his lightning-fast stump-work sent a dangerous Robin Uthappa packing.

Also read: His speed reminded me of Dhoni': Tendulkar's huge praise for KKR player

Uthappa was batting on 28 off 20 deliveries when Sheldon stumped him out, as he positioned himself brilliantly to the delivery from Varun Chakravarthy. The senior player received praise on his stumping from fans and former cricketers alike, with legendary former India batter Sachin Tendulkar comparing his stumping to the great MS Dhoni.

However, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also had a valuable piece of advice for Sheldon Jackson. The 35-year-old had been wearing a cap while keeping to spinners, and Yuvraj urged the player to don a helmet instead.

"Dear #SheldonJackson please wear a helmet when u keeping to spinners ! You are a very talented player and have a golden opportunity after a long time be safe !!! And all the best #CSKvKKR #IPL2022," wrote Yuvraj on his official Twitter profile.

Dear #SheldonJackson please wear a helmet when u keeping to spinners ! You are a very talented player and have a golden opportunity after a long time be safe !!! And all the best #CSKvKKR #IPL2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2022

The KKR star, in turn, thanked Yuvraj for his advice.

Thank you so so much bhaiya🙏???? https://t.co/aqbyzsUIpQ — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) March 26, 2022

Earlier, CSK's title-defence started woefully as the side conceded a six-wicket loss to KKR in the opener. The Chennai Super Kings faced a top and middle-order collapse as they batted first, and were rescued by former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who rolled back the years to score an unbeaten 50.

Kolkata easily chased down Chennai's 131-5 with nine balls to spare. Opener Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 44, while Sam Billings picked up the pace by smacking 25 off 22 balls, including a four and a six.

Umesh Yadav, who finished with figures of 2/20 in four overs, was named the player of the match. “I did the role my team wanted me to perform today,” Yadav said. "For me, it is about bowling rhythm and I am thankful to my trainers for keeping me in shape.”