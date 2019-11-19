e-paper
Yuvraj Singh in splits after West Indies cricketer Chadwick Walton tries speaking Punjabi: Watch

Yuvraj has played two matches in the tournament so far but has not managed to hit his stride. He has got out after scoring six runs on his T10 league debut followed by a 14-run cameo against Qalandars on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yuvraj had a lot of fun with Walton
Yuvraj had a lot of fun with Walton(Yuvraj Singh, Twitter)
         

After calling it quits from Indian cricket, Yuvraj Singh is hopping all across the globe taking part in different tournaments and wowing the audience the world over. He is currently plying his trade in the Abu Dhabi T10 league for the Maratha Arabians. And, well, true to his nature, the southpaw is having a lot of fun during this stint.

He posted a video on his Twitter account while having a short conversation with Chadwick Walton, the West Indies batsman, in Punjabi. The former Indian cricketer could not control his laughter even as the Windies cricketer tried copying his accent and tried muttering the sentence in Punjabi.

 

Yuvraj has played two matches in the tournament so far but has not managed to hit his stride. He has got out after scoring six runs on his T10 league debut followed by a 14-run cameo against Qalandars on Sunday. He did give a glimpse of his ability during his brief stint as he smashed two sixes in a row off Sultan Ahmed’s bowling before getting out in the next over.

ALSO READ: ‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move

“I am loving this phase of my career. I really enjoyed playing in Canada. Unfortunately, I could not go to CPL because of its schedule. But playing two or three formats a year is actually great for me. I have my retired life. I get to work on things which I want to after my retirement. When I miss cricket, I have these two or three tournaments to play,” Yuvraj said.

“I am at that age where I don’t wish to be really playing throughout the year. I want to spend time with my family, enjoy my life because it’s been a roller coaster ride for 17 years. So, I want to be as relaxed as possible,” he further added.

