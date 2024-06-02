Yuvraj Singh points out ‘crazy’ difference between India and Pakistan fans before T20 WC: ‘If we win, they will go...’

Rohit Sharma's Team India will hope to write another glorious chapter in the historic rivalry between the Asian arch-rivals at the ICC World T20 2024 in the United States and the West Indies. Former champions India and Pakistan will resume their World Cup rivalry in the group stage of the ICC World T20. Rohit and Co. warmed up for the T20 World Cup with a comfortable win over Bangladesh in their solitary practice game on Saturday. Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in conversation with ex-skipper Virat Kohli (ICC)

With India and Pakistan set to headline Group A of the T20 World Cup, legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh revealed that he will witness the high-voltage clash from the venue for the first time. Two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj has been roped in as the ICC Ambassador for the T20 World Cup. India recorded a thrilling win over Pakistan in the 2007 final of the ICC event. Talking about the heavyweight contest, Yuvraj pointed out the ‘crazy’ difference between India and Pakistan fans.

'It's a game of emotion'

"Well, it's a game of emotion. If we win, we'll go crazy. If we lose, we'll go crazy. But the thing is, if we win, they will go crazy with us. If we lose, they will go crazy with us. That's the difference," Yuvraj told the ICC at the opening of Fan Park in New York. India and Pakistan have faced each other twice in the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup. The Asian giants have also squared off against each other in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022.

India and Pakistan in Group A

Group A features India, Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland. Team India outclassed Pakistan in their previous meeting at the World Cup last year. Former champions India will meet Ireland in its T20 World Cup opener on June 5. Virat Kohli-starrer Team India will meet Babar Azam's Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on 9 June.

"But I think, whether it's India, Pakistan, or any other game, I'm sure the guys are going 100%. It's just that I always feel that the team who control their emotion on that day better and focus on the match situation, they will win the game. In the last couple of years, we've had a better record than Pakistan. And hopefully, we can continue that," Yuvraj added.