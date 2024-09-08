Yuvraj Singh pulls Shubman Gill's leg in a cheeky birthday post as Indian star turns 25

Veteran India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a cheeky birthday note for young batting superstar Shubman Gill on Sunday. India's white-ball vice-captain Shubman turned 25, and his mentor Yuvraj didn't miss the opportunity to pull his leg on the special day. Yuvraj Singh posted a birthday wish for Shubman Gill.

Shubman has risen to fame in the past few years and become an integral part of the Indian cricket team across formats and was recently named vice-captain in white-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, on his 25th birthday, Shubman led the India A team in the Duleep Trophy match against India B.

Yuvraj posted a clip of several photo and video compilation of Gill which was ended with a throwback of him dancing alongside his good friend and Punjab teammate Abhishek Sharma.

"Wishing a Happy Birthday to our very own #GillSahab really proud of the journey you’re on - stay focused, work hard and enjoy the ride! Have a lovely year ahead P.S. love the dance steps in the end @ShubmanGill," Yuvraj wrote on X.

Gill made his Test debut against Australia in 2020. Following that, he has played 25 long-format matches and 46 innings, where he scored 1492 runs at a strike rate of 59.37.

Shubman Gill ready to match the expectations

The 24-year-old recently admitted that about not matching the expectations in red-ball cricket.

“In Test cricket, my performance has not matched my expectations so far. But we are going to play 10 Test matches this season, and when I look back after those 10 Tests, hopefully, my expectations will be matched,” Gill told PTI ahead of the Duleep Trophy.

Shubman has taken over the number 3 spot in the Indian Test line-up for the past year after Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the side. However, the move didn't work out well for him in the start, but things started clicking for them earlier this year during the Test series against England, where he scored 452 runs in 5 Tests, which included two centuries.

India will be playing a two-match Test and three-game T20I series against Bangladesh at home from September 19 to October 12. This will be followed by a three-match test series against New Zealand from October 16 to November 5.