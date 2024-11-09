Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri can't keep calm after Sanju Samson's record century puts full stop on South Africa's revenge

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and former India head coach Ravi Shastri were among the many who could not keep calm, watching Sanju Samson's blitz during the India vs South Africa 1st T20I at the Kingsmeed in Durban on Friday. In a dazzling display of strokeplay, Sanju Samson became the first Indian batter to score successive centuries in T20I cricket. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter was the fourth cricketer overall to score consecutive hundreds in T20Is. Sanju Samson celebrates his century(PTI)

In his new role as an opener in T20Is, Samson smashed 107 runs off 50 balls and led India to 202-8, which proved to be way too much for South Africa as they folded for 141 in 17.5 overs. India won the match by 61 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. India maintained its unbeaten record at Kingsmead against South Africa since 2007.

Samson reached his century off 47 balls, which was also the fastest by an Indian against South Africa and the sixth fastest T20I by an Indian. After Samson's breathtaking knock, Shastri and Yuvraj took to X to express their delight.

"Sanju you beauty! Such a treat to watch that stroke play Very well played @IamSanjuSamson #IndVSSa," wrote Yuvraj Singh.

"Sanjooo..... Samsonnn. Special. #SanjuSamson #SAvsIND," tweeted Ravi Shastri.

Bowlers back Sanju Samson's batting masterclass, India beat SA

Samson hit his first T20 hundred less than a month ago, 111 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. On Friday, he smacked 10 massive sixes and seven boundaries. The previous batters to score consecutive centuries were France's Gustav Mckeon (2022), South Africa's Rilee Rossouw (2022), and England's Phil Salt (2023).

Samson shrugged off losing opening partner Abhishek Sharma for 7 by powering to 50 off 27 balls, including three fours and five sixes.

India scored 56-1 in the powerplay as Samson put on 66 off 37 balls with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (21).

Samson added another 77 off 34 with Tilak Varma, who scored 33 off 18 balls.

Samson stole the show as he hit another five sixes to reach 100 off only 47 balls.

Samson became only the fourth Indian batter score two or more T20 hundreds after Rohit Sharma (5), skipper Yadav (4), and Lokesh Rahul (2).

His 10 sixes were the joint highest for an India T20 batter, beside Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Samson was finally out caught in the 16th over and India lost steam in the death overs. Hardik Pandya fell cheaply but Rinku Singh (11) just managed to push the total past 200.

Chasing a par-plus total, South Africa faltered at the start. Skipper Aiden Markram was out for 8, caught behind off Arshdeep Singh.

Avesh Khan sent back Tristan Stubb on 11 and the Proteas were down to 30-2 in 3.3 overs.

Ryan Rickelton scored 21 off 11 but he fell in the final powerplay over, caught off Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy also ended a rescue attempt between Heinrich Klaasen (25) and David Miller (18), who partnered for 42 off 37. Klaasen was caught in the 12th over and South Africa folded.

Four wickets fell for seven runs across just nine deliveries – the Proteast went from 86-3 to 93-7.

Gerald Coetzee blazed three sixes in a consolation 23 off 11.

Chakravarthy picked 3-25 in four overs, and Bishnoi took 3-28.