Sanju Samson first Indian to smash back-to-back T20I centuries, whirlwind knock leaves South Africa shellshocked

India batter Sanju Samson, continued from where he left off in the final T20I against Bangladesh, as he smashed his second consecutive century in the shortest format of the game. The 29-year-old brought up his second T20I ton on Friday in the first game of the four-match series against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban. This is Samson's second consecutive T20I ton, after having previously scored 111 runs against Bangladesh in the final T20I of the three-match series in October. India's Sanju Samson plays a shot as South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen keeps wicket. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)(AFP)

As a result, Sanju Samson has now become the first Indian to score back-to-back T20I tons, and overall, he is the fourth batter to do so. The other players to achieve this feat are France's Gustav Mckeon, South Africa's Rilee Rossouw and England's Phil Salt.

Sanju Samson was at his brutal best in the first T20I against South Africa, as he smashed the Proteas bowlers all around the ground. He took a special liking to the spinners, and the likes of Keshav Maharaj and Nqabayomzi Peter were not spared.

The batter brought up his ton off just 47 balls. Samson completed his century in the 15th over of the game off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj. Sanju Samson has also registered the fastest T20I century for India against South Africa, beating the previous record held by Suryakumar Yadav.

Sanju Samson just took 20 balls to go from 50 to 100 in the first T20I against South Africa, displaying the brute force, he has always had. Samson was finally dismissed for 107 off the bowling of Nqabayomzi.

Sanju Samson continues rich vein of form

Sanju Samson, has forever been questioned for not utilising his talent, and registering consistent scores. In October 2024, Sanju finally showed the world what he is made of as he smashed 111 runs against Bangladesh in the final T20I of the three-match series.

Continuing with his form, Samson displayed great aggression in the first T20I against South Africa, and right from the word go, he did not let any Proteas bowler settle at the crease.

Samson displayed great game off both backfoot and the frontfoot. He displayed great awareness against the spinners, as he smashed them mercilessly, to all corners off the ground.

The right-handed batter also formed a 66-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Suryakumar Yadav. It was a happy coincidence as these two players had also smashed Bangladesh in the third T20I of the three-match series, last month.

Ever since he has started to open the batting for Team India in the shortest format, the fortunes of Sanju Samson have changed for the better. The 29-year-old, who is also the captain of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, has finally started to come into his own.

Earlier in the first T20I between India and South Africa, Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first.