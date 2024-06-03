Yuvraj Singh snubs Australia for T20 World Cup final; endorses Virat Kohli to finish ICC event as leading run-getter

Legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh wants Rohit Sharma's Team India to play to their own strengths at the T20 World Cup as cricket entered uncharted territory on Saturday. Co-hosts United States recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win over Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024 opener at Dallas. The champions of the inaugural edition of the ICC event, Team India, will kickstart their campaign against Ireland on June 5. Yuvraj Singh endorses Virat Kohli to finish ICC World Cup event as leading run-getter(ICC)

The Men In Blue were last crowned champions in a major global tournament when MS Dhoni led the team. The 2013 Champions Trophy win is still India's last ICC title triumph in a global tournament. India tasted Champions Trophy success two years after Yuvraj inspired the Dhoni-led side to a World Cup win in 2011. Fondly known for smoking six sixes against England's Stuart Broad at the 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvraj has backed Rohit's men to end the ICC title drought.

"I just feel that we played the World Cup 2007 final and we've been the qualifying semis and I think it's just a matter of time...I believe we have the self-belief of winning big tournaments. I think if India believes and backs themselves and play to their own strengths, I'm sure they'll go all the way. And that's what I believe in," said Yuvraj, who was at the opening of Fan Park in New York.

What Yuvraj said about Kohli and Pant

Talking about the favourites to headline the summit clash, two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj opted to snub former champions Australia. Yuvraj picked India, the West Indies and Pakistan to fight for the final two spots. "I'm hoping India, probably West Indies. Pakistan 3, and no Australians (laughs)," Yuvraj said.

Picking Rishabh Pant as the player to watch out for at the T20 World Cup, Yuvraj endorsed Virat Kohli to top the batting charts in the ICC event. Kohli recently joined the Indian camp for the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old claimed his second Orange Cap in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "I am looking forward to the return of Rishabh, he is coming back from a massive injury. And leading run-getter seems like Virat Kohli, he's had a very good IPL," Yuvraj added.