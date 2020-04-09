Yuvraj Singh trolls Kevin Pietersen over ‘pie chucker’ comment

cricket

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to troll former England batsman after the latter referred to his infamous ‘pie chucker’ comment. Yuvraj Singh poked fun at Kevin Pietersen’s social media post on Thursday after the England batsman posted a video of his switch hit with the caption - “Just dealing with pies, @englandcricket. The original switch hits @kp24,” he wrote as caption to the post.

Replying to the post, Yuvraj Singh wrote: “Well sometimes u slip on those pies too.”

During the 2008 Test series between India and England, Pietersen called Yuvraj a pir chucker after he got out to the left arn spinner’.

“When the ball is swinging and seaming and you’ve got a guy like Zaheer Khan, who is one of the best bowlers I’ve ever faced, not bowling at you and you’ve got a pie-chucker like Yuvraj Singh bowling at you I really don’t mind. When you get left-arm filth like that it makes you feel really good,” Pietersen had said.

India’s team culture drew severe criticism from World Cup-winning former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who told ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma that there aren’t enough role models in the side, which lacks a sense of respect for the seniors and is prone to being distracted by social media.

The two were in conversation during an instagram live chat on Tuesday night. The context of Yuvraj’s observation was Rohit’s question on the difference between the current team and the ones in which the swashbuckling left-hander turned up.

“When I came into the team or when you (Rohit) came into the team, our seniors were very disciplined. Obviously there was no social media so there were no distractions,” said Yuvraj.

“There was a certain behaviour that we boys had to carry, how they talk to people, how they talk to media. Because they were the ambassadors of the game and India.” But it is not the same anymore, feels Yuvraj. “So that is what I had told you guys. After playing for India, you have to be more careful about your image. But I feel the third generation. There are only you two seniors, Virat and you, who are playing all the formats, rest of the guys are coming and going,” he said.

“I just feel there are very few guys to look up to and I feel that a sense of respect towards seniors, that has become a thin line now. Koi bhi kisiko kuch bhi keh deta hai (anyone can say anything to anyone),” said Yuvraj.

