Chahal makes big jump, Gaikwad retains top-slot as RR lead IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Orange and Purple Cap list

On Saturday, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings registered fairly straightforward wins over Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians respectively, thus strengthening their spots in the points table. While the Royals defeated David Warner's men by 57 runs in Guwahati, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK prevailed in the marquee clash at the Wankhede Stadium, beating Mumbai by six wickets. Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Guwahati, India, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)(AP)

DC's struggles continued for a third-straight game after the side endured yet another batting-order failure; David Warner's slow 55-ball 65-run knock also hurt the side in a 200-run chase, as the Capitals could only reach 142/9 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (61) and Jos Buttler (79) shined yet again for RR with the bat. With the win over Capitals, RR moved to the top of the table with four points in three matches.

In the second game of the double-header Saturday, Mumbai Indians returned home but disappointments continued for Rohit and Co. in the IPL 2023. After posting 157/8 on the board, the MI's bowling weaknesses were exposed yet again as CSK chased down the target in the 19th over of the game. MS Dhoni's side, thus, broke into the top-4 with four points.

Here's the updated points table after Match 11 and 12 in IPL 2023:

IPL 2023 Points Table

Ruturaj Gaikwad (40*) bid time at the crease in a low-scoring game in Mumbai and retained his Orange Cap top spot after CSK's resounding victory over MI. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner jumped to the second spot with 158 runs in three games; his strike rate, however, remains a disappointing 117.

Here's the list of top-5 run-scorers in IPL 2023 so far:

Orange Cap list

With impressive bowling figures of 3/27 in four overs against DC, Yuzvendra Chahal climbed to the top of the Purple Cap table, which remains the only change after the two games. Here are the top-5:

Purple Cap list

The action now moves to Sunday with another double-header, as Gujarat Titans take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the afternoon clash before Sunrisers Hyderabad host Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings.

