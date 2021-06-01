Chahal posts throwback picture of 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S', fans gush over Dhoni, enquire about Kohli's absence

Ever since F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion was released, fans all over the world have been gaga over the popular TV show. Be it fans or Indian cricketers, the fever is still running high. A few days back Jasprit Bumrah took to his social media account to tell the fans that he is a fan. And now, India's ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has done the same.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Chahal revealed his love for the American sitcom by posting a picture with a few past and present members of Team India and the support staff.

He captioned it, "F.R.I.E.N.D.S". The image delighted the fans it consisted of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and former Indian physiotherapist Patrick Farhart, among others.

While a lot of fans were gushing at the sight of former India skipper Dhoni, some people pointed out the absence of the present Indian captain.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Where is virat😩😩 — ɑƘՏհɑɾɑ♡ // मास्क पहनो इंडिया (@AKSHCASM) June 1, 2021

Virat to chahal:



Mujhe kyon ni liya Ben Stokes.. pic.twitter.com/O6oEztmlOb — Ram ch. Bhatra (@rcbhatra) June 1, 2021

Virat kidhar hai😾😒 — 💫 Little Miss💫 (@thelittlemiss03) June 1, 2021

one pic with Virat or we riot Yuzi😎 — ALASKA😉💪😂✌ (@Aaaaaaftab) June 1, 2021