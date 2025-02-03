Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zaheer Khan spell-bounded with India's ‘all-phase bowler’ return to T20Is: ‘His comeback story has been a real good one’

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 03, 2025 12:48 PM IST

Zaheer was astonished by Indian spinner's recent numbers, as he picked almost three wickets per match in the five-match T20I series.

Legendary India paceman Zaheer Khan praised Varun Chakaravarthy for consistently producing performances in all phases since his comeback to international cricket. The mystery spinner made his debut in the 2021 T20 World Cup but was dropped out from the squad after a below-par show in the UAE. However, last year, he was recalled into the team after a consistent show in domestic cricket and IPL. Since his return, Varun has played 12 T20Is in which he claimed 33 scalps at an average of 11.25.

Zaheer Khan heaped praise on Varun Chakarvarthy.(PTI)
Zaheer Khan heaped praise on Varun Chakarvarthy.(PTI)

He was also named Player of the Series against England for 14 wickets in five matches, including a five-wicket haul in the third T20I.

Zaheer lavished praise on Varun and said he always remains a threat no matter which phase of the game it is.

"He's an all-phase bowler. You just give him the ball in the powerplay. You've seen that in the series he has responded well. In the middle phase, he's always going to be a big threat. All in all, it's a very good area covered from the Indian bowling point of view," Khan said on Cricbuzz.

The legendary pacer also assessed Varun's different variations which has helped him become better with time.

"Varun's comeback story has been a real good one. He's getting better and better. He's been very accurate attacking those stumps. There's a slight bit of drift also, so the variations are also coming into play nicely; the ball which is going away from the right-hander as well," the former India pacer added.

‘Everything is just falling into place for Varun Chakaravarthy’

Zaheer was astonished by Varun's recent numbers, as he picked almost three wickets per match in the five-match T20I series.

"Everything is just falling into place. Wickets are backing the confidence. It's just about keeping on this track now and continuing to do what has been working for him - almost three wickets per game in this format," he added.

In the fifth T20I, the mystery spinner claimed a couple of wickets in the middle overs to derail England's challenge in the tall chase. Earlier, Abhishek Sharma (135 runs from 54 balls, 7 fours and 13 sixes) displayed a stupendous knock in the first inning and propelled India to 247/9. In reply, England failed to put up a fight and were bundled out for just 97.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On