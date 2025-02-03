Zaheer Khan spell-bounded with India's ‘all-phase bowler’ return to T20Is: ‘His comeback story has been a real good one’

Legendary India paceman Zaheer Khan praised Varun Chakaravarthy for consistently producing performances in all phases since his comeback to international cricket. The mystery spinner made his debut in the 2021 T20 World Cup but was dropped out from the squad after a below-par show in the UAE. However, last year, he was recalled into the team after a consistent show in domestic cricket and IPL. Since his return, Varun has played 12 T20Is in which he claimed 33 scalps at an average of 11.25. Zaheer Khan heaped praise on Varun Chakarvarthy.(PTI)

He was also named Player of the Series against England for 14 wickets in five matches, including a five-wicket haul in the third T20I.

Zaheer lavished praise on Varun and said he always remains a threat no matter which phase of the game it is.

"He's an all-phase bowler. You just give him the ball in the powerplay. You've seen that in the series he has responded well. In the middle phase, he's always going to be a big threat. All in all, it's a very good area covered from the Indian bowling point of view," Khan said on Cricbuzz.

The legendary pacer also assessed Varun's different variations which has helped him become better with time.

"Varun's comeback story has been a real good one. He's getting better and better. He's been very accurate attacking those stumps. There's a slight bit of drift also, so the variations are also coming into play nicely; the ball which is going away from the right-hander as well," the former India pacer added.

‘Everything is just falling into place for Varun Chakaravarthy’

Zaheer was astonished by Varun's recent numbers, as he picked almost three wickets per match in the five-match T20I series.

"Everything is just falling into place. Wickets are backing the confidence. It's just about keeping on this track now and continuing to do what has been working for him - almost three wickets per game in this format," he added.

In the fifth T20I, the mystery spinner claimed a couple of wickets in the middle overs to derail England's challenge in the tall chase. Earlier, Abhishek Sharma (135 runs from 54 balls, 7 fours and 13 sixes) displayed a stupendous knock in the first inning and propelled India to 247/9. In reply, England failed to put up a fight and were bundled out for just 97.