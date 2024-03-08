Zaheer Khan's 'Come to England and I'll show you...' Anderson challenge for Shubman Gill after Dharamsala assault

Shubman Gill and James Anderson may have had a back-and-forth duel here in Dharamsala but former India quick Zaheer Khan reckons it will be interesting to see what happens when the two players come face-to-face when India and England next play a Test match in the UK. Gill took Anderson – who has historically had the India batter's number – to the cleaners on Day 2 of the fifth Test at the HPCA Stadium on Friday, smashing him for two fours and six in an over. But if Anderson carries on till India's next tour of England, the battle between the two would be sight for sore eyes. James Anderson reacts after castling Shubman Gill for 110. (REUTERS)

Zaheer was impressed seeing how long Gill has come – from the first innings in Hyderabad where he went into a shell to batting at his free-flowing self, four Tests later. The India youngster registered his 4th Test century and during the course of his innings, also went past 400 runs for in the series, but what was really encouraging ton see was his mini-assault on Anderson, including the nonchalant six straight down the ground. Gill walked down the wicket and launched Anderson over his head for a six, a disdainful on – so much so that even England captain Ben Stokes couldn't help but appreciate it with a nod.

"So good to see Gill playing his natural game. In the first Test, he batted with such a defensive mindset, almost went into a shell, but from there, the way he has grown in confidence is just tremendous. It's a collective effort [Rohit and Dravid's backing of Gill]. What about the shot he played off James Anderson. It's not an easy stroke to play. He was out of his crease when he lofted it," Zaheer said while talking to the host broadcaster.

Zaheer eager for Gill vs Anderson in England

"Now remember, if he doesn't get it right, he can come in for criticism for playing that stroke, but the fact that he executed it so well, just shown he trusts his instincts a lot more now. The conditions are slightly better for batting here. So Anderson must be thinking 'hmm… come to England and I'll show you'".

Gill however, did not have the last laugh against Anderson as he got bowled by the veteran England pacer for his 699th Test wicket. Gill completed his century just before lunch on Day 2, and began the second session with aplomb, cracking two fours off Anderson.

But after Ben Stokes produced a dream delivery to dismiss Rohit Sharma – the first time he bowled since July of last year – Anderson, with his reverse swing, beat Gill's defence as the ball crashed on to the stumps to leave India on 279/3. This is the sixth time that Anderson has dismissed Gill in Tests, second in the series.