Wednesday, June 5, 2024
    Live

    Zimbabwe A Women vs Nigeria Women Live Score: Match 24 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024 to start at 05:15 PM

    June 5, 2024 4:19 PM IST
    Zimbabwe A Women vs Nigeria Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 24 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024. Match will start at 05:15 PM
    Zimbabwe A Women vs Nigeria Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 24 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024. Match will start on 05 Jun 2024 at 05:15 PM
    Venue : Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali

    Zimbabwe A Women squad -
    Beloved Biza, Lindrose Masina, Lorraine Pemhiwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Chiedza Dhururu, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Buhlebenkosi Maposa, Christine Mutasa, Kudzai Chigora, Loryn Phiri, Olinder Chare, Passionate Munorwei
    Nigeria Women squad -
    Esther Sandy, Lucky Piety, Salome Sunday, Victory Igbinedion, Favour Eseigbe, Lillian Udeh, Peculiar Agboya, Abigail Igbobie, Sarah Etim, Adeshola Adekunle, Annointed Akhigbe, Christabel Chukwuonye, Rachael Samson, Usen Peace

    June 5, 2024 4:19 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 24 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024

    Zimbabwe A Women vs Nigeria Women Match Details
    Match 24 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024 between Zimbabwe A Women and Nigeria Women to be held at Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali at 05:15 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

